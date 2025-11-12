Clemson Tigers Women's Basketball Signs Historic Recruiting Class
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Tigers women’s basketball Head Coach Shawn Poppie announced the signing of incoming freshmen Trinity Jones, Kimora Fields, Julia Scott, Meeyah Green, and Dyarri Braddick. The incoming 2026 class is the highest ever-ranked signing class in program history and ranks third nationally (per 247 Sports) and fifth nationally (per ESPN/Shane Laflin).
PUT IT INTO PERSPECTIVE
Coach Poppie, who is in his second year at the helm, has signed six Top-100 recruits in two years. Prior to the Poppie Era at Clemson, the program has only had six Top-100 recruits in the previous 12 years (2013-24).
247 SPORTS COMPOSITE RANKINGS
2026 ESPN SC NEXT 100 RANKINGS
ESPN TOP-10 CLASS RANKINGS
TRINITY JONES HIGHLIGHTS
- 6’1”, Shooting Guard, Bolingbrook, Ill.
- Ranked as No. 9 Nationally by 247 Sports (97, Four Star).
- Ranked as No. 11 Nationally by ESPN SC Next 100 (96, Five Star).
- The highest-ranked player to commit to Clemson women’s basketball since 2008.
- Participated in the 2025 USA Women’s U19 National Team Trials in Colorado Springs, CO.
- Attended the 2025 Women's Junior National Team April minicamp in Tampa, Fla.
- Won a gold medal with USA Basketball in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship (9.5 scoring average & 6.7 rebounding average).
- Named to 2025-26 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Watch List.
- Played AAU Basketball with Mac Irvin Fire on the Power 24 Circuit.
- Attended Naperville Central High School (Alma Mater of WBB Legend Candice Parker).
Coach Poppie on Jones: “Trinity’s combination of length, athleticism, and versatility makes her one of the most exciting players in her class. She’s capable of impacting the game in countless ways, and her natural talent is matched only by her love of the game. As the highest-ranked recruit in program history, Trinity will help us set new standards — her work ethic and passion for the game make her future incredibly bright.”
KIMORA FIELDS HIGHLIGHTS
- 6’0”, Power Forward, Cleveland, Tenn.
- Ranked as No. 27 Nationally by ESPN SC Next 100 (95, Four Star).
- Ranked as No. 46 Nationally by 247 Sports (93, Four Star).
- Named to 2025-26 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Watch List.
- Named 2024-25 Tennessee MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year
- Led Bradley Central to a 36-1 record and Division I Class 4A title in 2024-25 (Championship 3-Peat).
- Averaged 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game during the 2024-25 season.
- In the DI Class 4A Semifinals, Fields posted 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead Bradley Central to a 66-39 comeback win over Bearden (Knoxville).
- Named 2024-25 TSSAA Class 4A Miss Basketball & Class 4A tournament MVP.
Coach Poppie on Fields: “Kimora’s versatility makes her one of the most dynamic players in the 2026 class. She combines the physicality of a forward with the agility and scoring touch of a guard. Her game is built to succeed at the next level, and with continued development, she has the potential to become an elite two-way player.”
JULIA SCOTT HIGHLIGHTS
- 6’2”, Power Forward, Nanuet, N.Y.
- Ranked as No. 39 Nationally by ESPN SC Next 100 (94, Four Star).
- Ranked as No. 40 Nationally by 247 Sports (95, Four Star).
- Named 2024-25 Miss Basketball by the Lower Hudson Basketball Coaches Association.
- Helped Albertus Magnus to New York State Girls Class AA title in 2023-24.
- Name 2023-24 Journal News/Lohud Rockland Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
- Averaged 22.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, and three blocks per game during 2023-24 season.
Coach Poppie on Scott: “With an ideal blend of size, skill, and composure, Julia is the kind of player every coach hopes to have. Her ability to impact the game from multiple positions adds both flexibility and strength to our roster. Confident yet controlled, she plays the game with a maturity that should make her transition seamless. Her future in purple and orange looks incredibly bright.”
MEEYAH GREEN HIGHLIGHTS
- 5’9”, Combo Guard, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Ranked as No. 63 Nationally by 247 Sports (91, Four Star).
- Ranked as No. 50 Nationally by ESPN SC Next 100 (94, Four Star).
- Named four-time All-State Team (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)
- Named four-time All-Region (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)
- Named 2024-25 Miss Basketball TSSAA Division II-AA
- Named 2024-25 BCAT Player of the Year - Division II-AA
- Named 2024-25 Division II AA MVP
Coach Poppie on Green: “Meeyah brings a winner’s mindset to everything she does. Her high basketball IQ and skill set make her a natural leader who lifts her teammates. Her constant growth and tireless work ethic show just how much she loves the game. We’re thrilled to have her strengthen our backcourt as a dynamic playmaker.”
DYARRI BRADDICK HIGHLIGHTS
- 6’6”, Center, Charleston, S.C.
- Ranked as No. 108 Nationally by ESPN SC Next (Three Star).
- Averaged 7.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and 1.6 blocks per game during the 2024-25 season with First Baptist School.
- In 2024-25, led First Baptist School in blocks (52) and field goal % (52).
- Named to 2024-25 SCISA 4A Region II All-Region Team.
- Played AAU for the Palmetto 76ers (A’ja Wilson’s Elite).
Coach Poppie on Braddick: “Standing at 6’6” with a 6’7” wingspan, Dyarri brings a new level of size and length to our program. Her presence in the paint will add a valuable interior element that we have been missing. With structured strength training and skill development at the college level, her growth potential is tremendous.”
