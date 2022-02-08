Clemson Visit 'Exceeded Expectations' for 2023 Defensive Back

The 2022 recruiting class is now in the books and the Clemson coaching staff is really starting to ramp up efforts with numerous 2023 targets.

One of those targets is defensive back, Braxton Myers. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect out of Coppell, Texas was in attendance for Clemson's Elite Junior Day, an event reserved for players the Tigers consider priorities, and Myers told All Clemson the visit could not have gone much better.

"My visit with Clemson exceeded my expectations," Myers said.

Myers was officially offered the week prior to the event and the Top-100 talent and SI All-American candidate said knowing how selective Clemson is in the recruiting process makes the offer mean that much more.

"I was very excited to receive the offer," Myers said. "Because I know that it's a very hard offer to get."

While some of the recruiting services have him listed as a safety, Myers said the Tigers are recruiting him as a cornerback, and that his relationship with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has gotten off to a fantastic start.

"My relationship with coach Reed is growing tremendously," Myers said. "And he seems very personable."

Myers said he is hoping to get back to campus for the spring game and that some of the other schools outside of Clemson that are currently recruiting him the hardest are USC, Michigan and Florida State.

While no timetable for a decision has been given, Myers does already know some of the qualities he is looking for in a school.

"I am looking for good academic programs," Myers said. "A football program that is competitive and coaches that will push me to be the best that I can be on and off the field."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!