Clemson Women's Basketball Makes History with Recent Commit
The future of Clemson Tigers women’s basketball seems to be in good hands, as the Tigers have just landed their fourth top-50-ranked commitment for the 2026 recruiting class.
While touring Clemson’s facilities, five-star recruit Trinity Jones surprised head coach Shawn Poppie and athletic director Graham Neff with her commitment.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Jones is currently the No. 7 overall recruit for the class of 2026 and the second-best shooting guard in her class.
The Illinois native is Clemson’s highest-ranked recruit in program history, surpassing Imari Berry, who ultimately ended up at Louisville.
Shortly after her commitment, Jones explained that the relationship she has built with both the current team and their staff inspired her to announce her commitment.
“The relationship with the staff really helped me make my decision. I felt so comfortable at the team activities. I just felt so comfortable with the girls and I didn't have to sugar coat anything. I also started a relationship with some of the older girls on my unofficial visit to Clemson and they stayed in contact ever since. The little things matter to me and that's what they provided," Jones told 247 Sports. "It's a really good fit for me. The play style is how I play and I really trust the staff, especially Coach Poppie. I got to get to know each of the staff personally which was big for me. I also get along really well with the freshmen and the whole staff. It’s just a really good fit for me."
Berry attends Naperville Central School in Naperville, Ill., the alma mater of three-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker. She spent the past two seasons at Bolingbrook High School, but played her freshman season at Naperville Central as well.
The 6-foot-1 shooting guard won a gold medal while representing USA Basketball in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Throughout the tournament, she averaged 9.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while helping USA to a 6-0 record
Outside of Jones, the Tigers also have three other top-50 commitments in No.27 ranked Kimora Fields, No.39 ranked Julia Scott and No.50 ranked Meeyah Green. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, they landed top-100 commitments from Holland Harris and Amaia Jackson.
Last season, the Tigers finished 13th in the ACC with a 14-17 overall record. Clemson will open up the 2025-26 season at home against SC Upstate on Nov. 3.