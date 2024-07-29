Coveted Class of 2026 Player Taking Important Visit to Clemson
The Clemson Tigers have been able to recruit extremely well with Dabo Swinney at the helm, landing multiple elite targets who have gone onto the NFL.
In the current era of college football, there is another avenue to getting top players into programs around the country. The transfer portal has become a way for coaching staffs to target established upperclassmen who can come in and immediately impact the team.
Wherever there is an area of weakness, teams can upgrade by landing a star through the portal.
Clemson doesn't operate that way, though.
Under Swinney, the Tigers have practically refused to add anyone who is a transfer, citing their preference to develop players after taking them out of high school. He's also said he doesn't think the majority of transfer players are good enough to play for the team.
Many people have been critical about his approach, calling his mindset outdated. But so far, the two-time national champion has not shown a willingness to adjust his mentality regarding the portal.
Because of that, the importance for them to recruit at a high level has never been more necessary than it is right now.
To compete in this landscape, the Tigers have to continue landing top classes at the high school ranks, something they looked like they were going to do in the 2025 cycle before some disappointing decisions went against them and allowed others to jump ahead of them in the rankings.
Swinney and his staff will continue filling out that class, but they are already working on the 2026 group in hopes they get off to a good start.
They have an important visitor coming to campus on Monday.
Samari Matthews is a star cornerback who was the first player Clemson offered in the 2026 class.
Ranked as the fifth-best player at his position and No. 59 overall in the country by On3's Industry Ranking, the 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back would be a huge get for the Tigers. He's wracked up roughly 40 scholarship offers at this point in the process, so getting him on campus is a great sign.
The Huntersville, N.C. native has talked about feeling like a priority during his recruitment by Clemson and thinks he would be a great fit with the program.
Building relationships are going to be important here, so hosting Matthews for a visit and getting that process started is a great way for the Tigers to keep things going in the class of 2026 who already has one commitment by way of quarterback Tait Reynolds.