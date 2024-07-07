Clemson Lands Coveted 2026 Four-Star Quarterback
Despite the 2025 recruiting cycle slowing down following the summer official visit period, there are still some things Clemson would like to sure up to maintain their standing towards the top of the recruiting rankings.
Their top remaining wide receiver target remains uncommitted, and there seems to be some belief that the Tigers will eventually get that one home.
But even as Dabo Swinney and the rest of his staff look to finish out the 2025 class strong, that doesn't mean they aren't already working on future groups.
The 2026 quarterback class dominoes fell in rapid succession towards the final weeks of June. Clemson was unfortunately on the outside looking in for a lot of those processes, but they still had a player they were keeping an eye on as one of their top guys in that cycle.
Tait Reynolds, a four-star from the state of Arizona, was on campus earlier in the summer for the Dabo Swinney Football Camp and earned himself a scholarship offer from the Tigers.
After the two sides continued to develop a relationship, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound signal caller has officially committed to Clemson.
"From the first moment I stepped on campus, I told my dad, 'Man, this place is awesome.' I worked with coach Riley and I hung out with coach Swinney. He had me in his office. I was the first 2026 quarterback that they offered, so that means a lot. I know they believe in me and it's a place that I feel like I can be successful at," he told On3.
What's interesting about Reynolds is that he's a two-sport athlete.
Also excelling in baseball, he was initially committed to Arizona State to just play that sport before turning his attention to football and the possibility that he could play both at the collegiate level.
Clemson is willing to give him that opportunity.
"Everybody treated each other the same and was super nice and respectful. They treated me that way not just because I was a recruit and I was a guy that they wanted there. I could feel the love from all the coaches. It was definitely something different than most places," Reynolds added.
He is now the first commit the Tigers have in the class of 2026 and will likely be a major part of building it alongside the coaching staff when that time comes.