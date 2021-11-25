What's Left for Clemson In 2022 Recruiting Class

With the early signing period rapidly approaching, Clemson is looking to fill a few more needs in the 2022 recruiting class.

Currently, the Tigers have 13 verbal commitments and on his call in show on Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney said the staff would at the very least add three more players to the class.

"We're probably going to add a linebacker, like to add a running back, like to add a receiver and we'll go from there."

However, as it stands currently, edge rusher Jihaad Campbell is the only defensive lineman committed. The Tigers missed on defensive tackle Travis Shaw back in the summer, and only signed one defensive tackle (Payton Page) in the last recruiting cycle. It's very possible the staff adds an interior guy to this class, but with it looking like Tyler Davis will return for his senior season, they could choose to wait until 2023 if they can't find the right fit. It's also possible they add one more offensive lineman.

"It's still kinda fluid," Swinney said. "We have it pretty much planned to address all of our needs. We've known who was leaving at this point and all that stuff. We'll probably sign; I'm gonna think 18-20, 17-20. I don't see us getting higher than that, but that could change."

One of the biggest areas of need in this class was the secondary, and that has been addressed. The Tigers have five commitments from defensive backs, all blue-chip prospects, and Swinney feels like when it's all said and done, he is confident that the Tigers will have filled all of its needs.

"We're in a pretty good spot at most positions," said Swinney. "Excited about the group. We've got a big group coming in in January that's gonna be midyears. That's going to be a big shot in the arm for us, especially in the secondary, which is where we need some depth for sure. We're in a good spot right now and I think we'll finish well in recruiting. And any needs that come up, we'll address them."

