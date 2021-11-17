Dabo Swinney: 'There's Not a Coach On the Planet That's Figured Out Recruiting'

While Clemson looks to wrap up the 2022 recruiting class, the coaching staff must now start looking ahead to 2023, and the challenges that come along with that in the ever-changing landscape that is college football.

With the new transfer rules, along with players getting an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID year, managing a roster can be difficult.

"Nobody's figured out that, there's not a coach on the planet that's figured out recruiting, are you kidding me" Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney quipped on Tuesday. "There's nobody that's figured out '23 recruiting. There's very few that have figured out '22."

As it stands currently, Swinney maintains the Tigers are in good shape when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class, despite the fact that it is shaping up to be another fairly small group. Right now, Clemson has just 13 players committed.

"We feel like we're in a good place roster wise right now, where we sit and who we're recruiting," Swinney said. "Our numbers, we're gonna be right there. For example, our number on the OL is 15. Right now we'll probably sign two guys, we're gonna be at 15, we'll be right at our number. But something could change next week. Something could change tonight in college football. So, you know, it's still fluid in recruiting."

However, looking ahead to the next recruiting cycle, the Tigers have one player committed and Swinney knows there could be some challenges when it comes to balancing out the roster, particularly when it comes to the extra year of eligibility.

"You got a couple of issues," Swinney said. "You don't know how your current roster is gonna shape out because you could pretty much say 'okay, you might have attrition of a couple at a place like Clemson,' but it's different now. It's different everywhere. That's one issue."

"The other issue is you got COVID. You've got to manage that because we don't get any relief. Everybody's gotta count. This year it didn't matter right. You know, so, all these like (James) Skalski, they didn't count. We had 92 scholarships or whatever. But next year, if somebody comes back for a COVID year, they got to be in your 85. So how do you know? It's kind of hard to go to a guy and say 'hey, in December of 23, do you think you're gonna want to come back?' You know, are you kidding me? These kids don't know where they're going to which pizza place they want to go to this."

