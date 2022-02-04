Dabo Swinney: Clemson In 'Great Spot' Regarding Depth at Running Back

Clemson went into National Signing Day hoping to add two running backs to the 2022 class.

The Tigers hit on one of those backs, as Keith Adams Jr. officially signed early on Wednesday, but missed on the second when Andrew Paul chose the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs over Clemson.

However, with Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah at the top of the depth chart, head coach Dabo Swinney is still satisfied with the depth the Tigers currently have at the position.

"I mean, we're in a great spot," Swinney told the media on Wednesday. "It's one of those things. You have years like this. I mean, you got two elite, elite, elite freshmen, and an elite sophomore, you know, it's hard sometimes on the recruiting trail. Because these kids, they're not dumb. They know, alright, you gonna have to be a little more patient here with that type of group."

Adams Jr. is the son of former Clemson linebacker Keith Adams, who played three seasons (1998-2000) for the Tigers. The former All-American still holds the record for most tackles in a single game, registering 27 against in-state rival South Carolina in 1999, the same year he was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Swinney said the younger Adams plays running back a lot like the way his father approached playing linebacker.

"He kind of plays running back like his dad playing linebacker," Swinney said. "Just relentless, relentless. And a high motor."

Clemson's head coach added that one of the biggest things that stood out about Adams Jr. was his nose for the end zone, something he showed at two different high schools, in two different states.

"He's physical, he's tough, he's a finisher," Swinney said. "He scores a lot of touchdowns. He did that in Georgia, and then he goes out to Utah and I think he led the state out there. So he's got a mentality and I love his spirit."

With Adams Jr. now on board, Clemson has four scholarship backs. Swinney typically likes to carry five but was quick to point out that he also has a couple of walk-ons that he has faith in. However, the hope is that the Tigers can stay healthy, which will allow the coaching staff to bring Adams Jr. along at a pace everyone is comfortable with.

"We like the four that we got," Swinney said. "We've got a couple of really good, high-end walk-ons that we are excited about as well. And then, hopefully, we'll be in good shape. But there's only one ball and we feel like those three, that'll be kind of a three-headed monster for us. And then we'll hopefully be able to bring Keith along as we go throughout the year."

