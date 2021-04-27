Fast Rising 2022 CB Jayden Bellamy All Smiles After Recent Clemson Offer

Jayden Bellamy recently picked up an offer from the Tigers and All Clemson caught up with the 2022 cornerback from New Jersey to get all the details.

With an NCAA mandated dead period in place for more than a full year now, the Clemson coaching staff has chosen to take a slower than normal approach regarding the 2022 recruiting class.

Currently the Tigers have just four players committed for 2022. At this same point last year, Clemson had double the amount of verbal pledges. With the dead period set to expire at the end of May, expect the Tigers recruiting efforts to amp up quickly.

One of the latest players to officially receive an offer is cornerback Jayden Bellamy. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect from Oradell, N.J., told All Clemson that he was all smiles when defensive coordinator Brent Venables extended the offer.

"I had a big smile on my face," Bellamy said. "I was very excited when Coach Venables told me the great news."

Bellamy said he was having a virtual meeting with the entire defensive staff before Venables came in with the news.

"I was on a group FaceTime call with the defensive staff and it started off with everyone introducing themselves," Bellamy said. "Then Coach Venables was talking about my football game and the school itself academically. After I got an offer they showed me around the campus a little."

The relationship between the 2022 SI All-American candidate and the coaching staff is still relatively new. However, Bellamy said despite the short amount of time, the two parties have started off on very solid ground.

"I first started hearing from Clemson about two weeks ago," Bellamy said. "The relationship was a big part of this offer and part of recruiting. I first talked with Coach Venables for about 30 minutes and Coach Reed a couple of times for 30 minutes and more. They kept it straightforward with me and I loved that they did that.

Bellamy has really started to see his recruitment take off of late, with multiple offers rolling in over the past week. On top of Clemson, LSU and Florida State have also offered in recent days. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Boston College have also offered the versatile defensive back.

As for what it is the Clemson coaching staff likes about his film, Bellamy said that it was a number of things, first and foremost, his versatility.

"They really liked how versatile I was and liked that I have great speed," Bellamy said. "They saw in my game that I can hit like a safety and cover like a corner, so me being able to do that can put me anywhere on the field."

The fast-rising prospect is scheduled to visit the Buckeyes in June and has plans to get to Clemson at some point, even if it is an unofficial visit. As for a decision date, Bellamy is still unsure but is hopeful that he can have one by the start of his senior season.

"I definitely plan to get to Clemson for at least an unofficial," Bellamy said. "Hopefully I can make my decision before my season starts but I don’t know yet."