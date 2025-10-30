Former 4-Star Clemson DL Commit Flips to Miami

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Keshawn Stancil has Flipped his Commitment from Clemson to Miami, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 280 DL from Clayton, NC had been Committed to the Tigers since June



“I’m home for real this time 😂”https://t.co/DSK2e5CBWv pic.twitter.com/xypE0cOs9U