Former 4-Star Clemson DL Commit Flips to Miami
The Clemson Tigers have lost one of the top pledges in their 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil has announced his commitment to Miami, On3’s Hayes Fawcett revealed on X on Wednesday, flipping from Clemson to the Hurricanes.
Stancil committed to the Tigers this past June over his other finalists, NC State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia, but there had recently been talks surrounding his recruitment and buzz toward Miami.
Rivals’ recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction early Wednesday morning for the four-star to make this flip, and it appeared to be accurate, as Stancil is now a Hurricane.
“I’m home for real this time,” Stancil said to Fawcett, with a laughing emoji at the end of the statement.”
Stancil’s decision marks the third decommitment or flip of Clemson’s 2026 class, with four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn and four-star safety Blake Stewart both decommitting from the Tigers earlier this fall.
The loss of Stancil certainly made a large impact on the Tigers’ class, as he was the second-highest-rated defensive 2026 commitment. A native four-star from Clayton, N.C., ranks as the No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 150 overall player in the class of 2026, according to Rivals. He is listed as the No. 10 prospect in the state of North Carolina and is the highest-rated pledge on the defensive side of the ball, per On3.
Per 247Sports’ recruiting timeline, Miami offered Stancil in August of 2024, while Clemson came onto the scene over a year later, offering him just five months ago May 27. Stancil took his official visit to Miami on May 30th before heading to Clemson on June 13, and he was reportedly the only recruit on campus during his visit at Clemson, per his X account, which might have played a factor in his first decision.
Clemson now boasts just two other defensive line pledges in the class – three-star Kameron Cody and three-star edge rusher JR Hardrick. Cody and Hardrick aren’t exactly elite, as both of them sit outside of the nation’s top 500, per On3, which made Stancil’s commitment that much more significant.
Stancil’s flip away from Clemson caused the Tigers’ 2026 class to drop four spots in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. With 20 overall commits, it now ranks at No. 16 in the country.
As the Tigers find themselves struggling on the field this season and enter Week 10 at 3-4, regression on the recruiting trail is the last thing Clemson needs right now, especially considering how much Dabo Swinney and company don’t enjoy utilizing the transfer portal.