Earlier this week, the Clemson Tigers received an important return for the 2026 season, getting junior defensive end Will Heldt back to return to the defensive line.

Heldt agreed to a deal to return on Monday, first confirmed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The Carmel, Indiana, native then took to his social media to express his excitement for returning to the Tigers.

The junior is also one of the only pieces remaining for Clemson ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State on Dec. 27, speaking to the media about his excitement for the game while also describing what went into his decision.

Heldt said that it took several weeks to come to a decision.

“I’ve been pondering on that for the last few weeks, praying talking to family, talking to staff and teammates, and just felt it was best for my future. But, just excited about the opportunties that this place me. I’m excited to develop myself further and chase a championship next year with these guys.”

In a changing world of college athletics, it isn’t common for players to transfer twice, and some thought that Heldt could move from Purdue to Clemson, then another team in 2026 because the Tigers did not meet expectations. However, that’s not what the standout edge rusher was thinking about.

For him, it was a choice between the NFL or another year of development under head coach Dabo Swinney.

“It was either declare or come back here, and just felt that best for my future, best from me to stay here and continue to develop myself,” Heldt said.

He led the Tigers in sacks, with 7.5 total, and a team-high 15 tackles for loss, being one of the most important pieces that was on the fence of returning. With the loss of the rest of the starting defensive line, with T.J. Parker, Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart, it will look completely different on the defensive line, except for Heldt.

As for the talks with coaches, the edge rusher did not speak about a transfer portal plan, but he is happy to assist whenever the players are on campus for visits, or eventual commitments.

“You know, using myself as an example for guys that, maybe, would want to come here out of the portal would be great,” Heldt said. “You know, looking forward to hosting maybe some of those guys if that’s the path that the staff wants to go down, but yeah, looking forward to that.’

In regards to his sales pitch for other transfers to come to Clemson, he looks no further than acknowledging who the players would be playing for.

It’s Swinney, one of only two active FBS coaches with multiple national championships.

“I think just looking at the track record of this program and Coach Swinney, it speaks for itself. The guy wins championships, that’s what he does, so yeah, I think that’s my first pitch.”

Heldt will help fight for more players that are looking to win on this Clemson roster over the course of this offseason. In the meantime, the last time viewers will be able to watch the junior play this season will be at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Dec. 27.