Four-Star Linebacker, Clemson Target Commits Elsewhere

Clemson’s 2027 class has had a stellar stretch of commitments as of late, but one of its coveted targets decided to head elsewhere for his future school.

Four-star linebacker from the cycle, Sean Fox, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday evening. While at the The Opening finals, the new Wildcat announced his plans on CBS Sports College Football’s YouTube channel.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Sean Fox has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 225 LB chose the Wildcats over Clemson and Georgia



“BBN🐱”https://t.co/mRHHv7EO1T pic.twitter.com/x3ZOGhFbUi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2026

That’s how things have been trending for Clemson over the last several weeks, despite having early traction to land in Indianapolis, Indiana. native throughout the recruiting process. In the middle of June, experts also flipped their predictions from Clemson to Big Blue after an official visit in the first weekend of June.

Fox is the No. 24 linebacker in the 2027 cycle. He is the No. 4 player from the state of Indiana, according to On3, being a fringe top 250 player in the class. He chose Kentucky over Clemson and Georgia as his final choices, among a plethora of others.

The Tigers hosted him on a visit on the last weekend of May, similar to the rest of the class that was on campus for an official visit. Head coach Dabo Swinney has also hosted him unofficially in March during the Elite Retreat. That

Despite the loss, Clemson still has plenty of options remaining at the position.

Swinney has three linebackers already for the 2027 class, with some of them coming in pretty recently. The Tigers have had four-star Bryce Kish ready to join the 2027 class for quite some time, committing back in March. Three-star Max Brown, younger brother of starter Sammy Brown, has been a Tiger since last year.

More recently, Clemson added three-star R.J. Hudson, committing last week. Because of this, it perhaps turned the other commitments away due to the number of people who were already in the room. The program saw that with four-star Roman Igwebuike, who committed to Notre Dame this week.

Regardless, Swinney still has a class that is one of the best in the country. The Tigers are 14th in the country for the cycle, according to On3. They are second in the ACC, behind a hot Miami team that has remained at the top since its national championship appearance in January.

Clemson will hope that it doesn’t stop there, with more expected commitment dates to come up before the end of the month.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated for the remainder of the 2027 class, which should see more traction heading into this weekend and beyond.