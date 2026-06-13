Experts Flip Predictions for Four-Star Linebacker From Clemson to SEC Program

Just two days ago, we told readers that essentially all the stars were lining up for the Clemson Tigers to land Warren Central (In.) linebacker Sean Fox, as multiple experts made predictions in favor of the Tigers to back up the report. However, things have now changed very quickly.

On Friday, it was reported that Clemson lost out to Kentucky in a bidding war for the 6-foot-5 backer, as first reported by Tiger Illustrated's Paul Strelow. This information culminated in Strelow flipping his prediction to the Wildcats, along with On3's Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith. Clemson 247's Cory Fravel also submitted a prediction in favor of the Wildcats yesterday.

Fox is a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 153 overall player, the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Indiana, according to 247Sports rankings.

Over the past two days, multiple recruiting experts made predictions in favor of Clemson to land 4 ⭐️ LB Sean Fox.



Well, that has now changed as Fox looks to be putting the finishing the touches on his commitment to Kentucky, with experts flipping their respective predictions.… pic.twitter.com/P3s8s0ZIxq — Angelo Feliberty (@felibertyangelo) June 12, 2026

The lengthy backer first got his name out in the recruiting scene by delivering a breakout junior year that saw Fox finish with 98 tackles, 14.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three pass deflections and two blocked punts.

He received offers throughout the season from schools such as West Virginia, Purdue, Michigan State, Kansas and Minnesota, among others. However, his recruitment took another leap once the season was over, with Kentucky being the first school to offer him in the New Year.

Fellow SEC schools would soon join in the running for Fox, including Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Missouri. Michigan, Louisville, Arizona State and Rutgers would also extend offers his way.

Then Clemson entered the picture, offering the four-star talent after hosting him at the program's Elite Retreat in the first week of March. Notre Dame and Georgia followed suit by offering Fox after his unofficial visits with both programs.

After making several trips to programs across the country throughout the spring, Fox decided to lock in his official visit schedule, which included Georgia (May 16), Clemson (May 29), Notre Dame (June 12), and Kentucky (June 19).

He got through his first visit with the Bulldogs, which went well, though there wasn't any major news surrounding the trip.

His official visit to Clemson — joined by his brother Steven Fox, who Clemson had also offered — went even better. Afterward, all signs pointed to him landing with the Tigers.

Then came a hiccup: Notre Dame canceled Fox's official visit before he made it to campus. That setback led him to push up his Kentucky visit to the weekend right after Clemson's.

Early signs suggested the Wildcats were poised to close the deal after offering him a significant NIL package. But the momentum then swung back to Clemson for a few days, as we mentioned, before flipping once again toward Kentucky.

With Fox now out of the picture, the Tigers are still looking to add one more linebacker alongside four-star Bryce Kish and three-star Max Brown. The new addition will either be four-star Roman Igwebuike, who is currently on an official visit with Notre Dame and will wrap up his schedule at Tennessee next weekend, or three-star R.J. Hudson, who was recently offered and is currently on an official visit with Clemson this weekend. Hudson will announce his commitment this upcoming Friday.