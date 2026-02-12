Four-Star Offensive Tackle Puts Clemson Inside Final Six Schools

Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke has made his mark on the recruiting trail since being hired, and he’s doing it again with a four-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2027.

Jimmy Kalis, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, put the Tigers in his final six school, announcing it on Thursday afternoon. On3’s Hayes Fawcett confirmed the report on X, formerly Twitter.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Jimmy Kalis is down to 6 schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’8 280 OT from Pittsburgh, PA is ranked as the No. 16 OT in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7YX0hlBg7Y pic.twitter.com/9XBezMWBq6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 12, 2026

The pickup would be crucial for head coach Dabo Swinney’s staff, bringing in a top offensive lineman from the class. The 6-foot-8, 280-pound tackle is the No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2027 cycle, being the No. 10 player from the state of Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports.

The Tigers will have to hold off five other top schools for Kalis, including some right around the corner from his hometown. LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Miami are also in the mix to take the offensive lineman.

Clemson’s hosted Kalis once over his recruitment, having him on campus on March 29, 2025 on an unofficial visit. He’s also had visits at 21 other schools, including eight from Ohio State and Penn State.

A late push by Luke perhaps had Kalis put the Tigers in his final six schools to make a decision. Since the offseason, Swinney has been on the recruiting trail, joining Luke with visiting Kalis up north at the end of January. Two weeks later, and Clemson is a contender.

This has been a target that Clemson’s had eyes on for a while. Katis’s offer came back in June of 2025, nearly three months after the unofficial visit that he had.

Looking at Clemson’s current state at offensive line, Katis is joining a room that will see a lot of change in the 2026 season. Four of five starters have graduated after this past season, meaning rotational pieces will be moving into advanced roles over the course of this offseason.

Swinney does not have a current offensive tackle in his 2027 cycle just yet. The Tigers only have five recruits for that cycle, though numbers are expected to rise before the 2026 season begins. Clemson is currently 18th in the recruitment standings for this cycle, according to On3.

Six offensive linemen joined the Tigers from the 2026 cycle. Five of the six players are top 40 in the class at the position.

Clemson Tigers On SI will remain updated with Kalis’s situation, with a decision to come before the regular season begins for the Tigers.