Clemson Football Gaining Traction in Long-Time Offered Recruit

One of Clemson’s first offers of the 2027 class has kept the Tigers in his thoughts over the last several months. Now, things are looking optimistic for head coach Dabo Swinney.

South Pointe defensive lineman Seth Tillman was linked with a crystal ball to Clemson, according to 247Sports Clemson insider Austin Hannon. The prediction was made on Thursday morning.

Things are moving towards the Tigers for Tillman due to an upcoming visit this weekend. The next wave of recruits heading to campus will feature the Rock Hill, South Carolina, native, and defensive line coach Nick Eason will do whatever he can to keep him local to his home state.

It would be a vital get for Clemson, too. Tillman is the No. 14 player at his position and the No. 4 player from the Palmetto State, according to the recruiting database.

There are previous ties to the program as well for the 6-foot-3.5, 300-pound standout. Tillman grew up a Clemson fan and has attended youth camps under Swinney for many years. Former Clemson defensive end Levi Matthews shared a picture of the young standout when he was at a youth camp several years ago.

He was offered last June, being typical of an in-state recruit for the Tigers. However, it would be a critical get for a top 150 player in the class. Clemson also only has one other defensive line commit for the 2027 cycle, which is another in-state product in Dutch Fork’s Jaden Wuerth. The commitment would bring more depth on defense for the Tigers.

Over the last several months, it’s been the Georgia Bulldogs who have been expected to pick up the South Carolina native. However, that’s seen an eventual change, and with his official visit on the horizon, he could continue Clemson’s recent momentum that it has had on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers are currently ranked as the No. 12 team for their 2027 cycle, according to On3. That number has risen exponentially over the last three weeks to 22, but they only have 14% of the class from their own state. If Tillman commits, it would help that number.

Expect more movement, not only with Tillman, but with other recruits as Clemson’s second official visit weekend fast approaches. Although it’s not to the magnitude of the one from the end of May, with only three recruits on campus, it will allow the staff to put more focus on bringing in a Tiger target for quite some time.