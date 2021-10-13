Tigers Miss On Top Tight End Target

The Tigers have missed on their top tight end target in the 2022 recruiting class.

Oscar Delp announced a commitment to Georgia on Wednesday, choosing the Bulldogs over Clemson, South Carolina and Michigan.

Clemson had long made the 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect out of West Forsyth High in Cumming, Georgia its top target at the position in this class, offering Delp back in December of last year. The SI All-American candidate is ranked as the sixth-best tight end in the country.

"Getting an offer from an elite program like Clemson was a dream come true," Delp told All Clemson back in March. "I was speechless. The winning tradition and family atmosphere (really stand out)."

Delp had taken multiple visits to Clemson since the dead period was lifted earlier this year, and was on hand for the Tigers 10-3 loss to Georgia in Charlotte. In the end, though, pulling the elite-level talent out of his home state was too tall a task.

Clemson plans to sign one tight end in the 2022 class, and must now move on to their next target. All signs point to that being in-state legacy recruit, Josh Sapp, from nearby Greeneville. Sapp is the son of Patrick Sapp, who was a quarterback at Clemson from 1992-94, before moving to linebacker for his final season in 1995.

While Sapp has yet to be offered, with Delp now off the board, one could be forthcoming. Tight ends coach Tony Elliott recently made the short trip to watch Sapp play and the tight end prospect was on hand for the Tigers' last home game, a 19-13 win over Boston College.

"I’m looking to be at a place I feel at home at and a place where I can really learn and perfect my craft," Sapp told All Clemson over the summer. "Also have a good degree so I can be successful in life."

