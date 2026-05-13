Four-Star Defensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date, Official Visit With Clemson Tigers

As the summer looms, the Clemson Tigers will put an important emphasis on recruiting, hosting an in-state recruit that would bring quality to the 2027 class.

South Pointe product Seth Tillman has the Tigers in his final five schools, being one of four schools that have an official visit planned during these summer months, according to On3’s Chad Simmons. He plans on officially committing on July 11 after finishing up these visits.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native is a four-star recruit in this cycle’s class. Rivals’ industry ranking has Tillman as the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 13 defensive lineman in the 2027 class. He is a top 150 recruit, and Clemson only has one of those in linebacker Bryce Kish.

Tillman will be on his official visit to Clemson on June 12, two weeks after the Tigers’ massive recruiting weekend to close out the month of May. However, it allows the staff to put more time into keeping the in-state recruit at home. As of May 13, only three other players are supposed to be joining him on the official visit weekend.

The Tigers are also not alone in the hunt for his recruitment. South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia and Kentucky are all in the final selections for Tillman, and all have a strong chance to pick the four-star up, barring a successful official visit.

South Carolina hosted him already on May 1, with Georgia and Michigan subsequently following at the end of May and the beginning of June. Clemson will round out the official visits, unless Kentucky decides to schedule a last-minute visit with the defensive lineman.

The 6-foot-2.5, 295-pound lineman finished his junior season with 61 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 13 games for South Pointe in 2025. He also played tight end for the team on the opposite side of the ball. Tillman is also a varsity basketball player for his school, being a versatile player with great hands.

If Swinney can pick up the in-state product, it would be one of the best players in his current class already. The Tigers only have three four-star players currently, with only one on defense in Kish. Clemson also has a three-star, in-state product at the position in Jaden Wuerth, bringing more from the Palmetto State to the position as well.

Tillman has spoken highly of Clemson in past interviews, admiring its practice habits and the coaching staff, and if the Tigers were to get him this summer, it would be a crucial pickup.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with Tillman’s recruitment over the next six weeks ahead of that commitment date in July.