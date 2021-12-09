2022 Defensive Back's Commitment to Clemson 'Solid as Howard's Rock'

With the early signing period approaching next week, the Clemson coaching staff is not only trying to put the finishing touches on the 2022 class, but now they have the added pressure of trying to ensure the players that were already committed stay that way.

The Tigers have already seen one player decommit since Brent Venables left to become the new head coach at Oklahoma. Safety Keon Sabb, out of IMG Academy, backed off his verbal pledge on Tuesday, opening his recruitment back up.

There have also been some concerns that linebacker Jaren Kanak might follow suit. Kanak, out of Hayes, Kansas, committed to Clemson back in the summer, and it's no secret he was a Venables guy. Members of the coaching staff have been out to see him this week in an effort to keep him on board.

However, the rest of the class looks like it might stay intact. All Clemson touched base with safety Sherrod Covil and the highly touted prospect from Virginia made it crystal clear he was still on board.

"My commitment to Clemson is as solid as Howard’s Rock," Covil said.

Cornerback Toriano Pride also reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday.

All Clemson also reached out to some 2023 Clemson targets on the defensive side of the ball to see how Venables' departure might affect their recruitment gpoing forward.

2023 DL Kelby Collins is one of the Tigers' priority targets in the next recruiting cycle. Collins, out of Gardendale, Alabama, shined at one of the high school camps back in the summer and picked up an offer in June. His father, Andrew Collins, said that while his son had mixed emotions regarding the exit of Venables, the Tigers are still one of his top schools.

"We talked about it and he feels it is a little bittersweet," Collins said. "Excited about the coach getting an opportunity to have his own team but also realizing he was a big part of Clemson's program. But at the end of the day, it doesn't change things for him at this time. Clemson is still in his top choices."

2023 ATH Moussa Kane, who Clemson is recruiting as a defensive back, also picked up an offer back in June. Kane just visited for the Wake Forest game, which was ultimately Venables' final game in Death Valley as the Tigers' defensive coordinator.

"I’m very happy for him and his opportunity," Kane said. "He definitely deserves it and it's a great program. But it does not affect my recruiting."

2023 DT Terry Simmons also visited for the Wake Forest game. While he hasn't been offered, Simmons is hearing from the coaches on a regular basis and the fast-rising prospect out of Savannah said he will be keeping a close eye on how things play out, but at the same time Venables leaving won't necessarily have any impact on his recruitment.

"As long as the coaching staff can have the same attitude and mentality, I see no effect on my recruitment regarding his leaving."

