    December 15, 2021
    2022 S Sherrod Covil Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson
    Publish date:

    2022 safety Sherrod Covil has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.
    Author:

    Jason Priester All Clemson

    The 6-foot, 185-pound safety out of Chesapeake, Virginia, committed to the Tigers back in June, shortly after the Elite Retreat. Covil picked Clemson over Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Miami and North Carolina. In total, the highly-touted defensive back had more than 40 offers.

    "My commitment to Clemson is as solid as Howard’s Rock," Covil told All Clemson after the departure of Brent Venables.

    Covil is considered one of the top safety prospects in the country and a legit Top-200 prospect.

    Clemson offered back in March and safeties coach Mickey Conn made the Tigers legitimate contenders for Covil's services from the outset. Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland also made his Top-11 back in March.

    "The in-state talent plays the alley like you draw it up, with some enforcer pop upon contact on a low plane. There is some finesse in his game, too, particularly in coming off the hash at 45 degrees or downhill with efficient transition fluidity to boot. Throw in plus ball skills and to the surprise of few, the Tigers have a good secondary prospect on their hands." - SI All American

