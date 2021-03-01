Cade Klubnik 'Pumped' to Finally Receive Clemson Offer

Despite having offers from most of the major schools across the country, Cade Klubnik had made no secret of the fact that there was one, in particular, he was still hoping to get.

On Friday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reached out personally and extended that offer Klubnik had so patiently been waiting for. The 2022 quarterback from Austin, Texas, said he was honored to get a scholarship offer from the school that hands out far fewer than most at the Power 5 level.

"Definitely, it’s a huge honor," Klubnik told AllClemson.com. "I was so excited, and pretty pumped."

Up until Friday, Clemson had offered just two quarterbacks in the 2022 class, Ty Simpson and Braden Davis. With Simpson announcing a commitment to Alabama on Friday the Tigers wasted no time in turning their full attention towards Klubnik.

"I actually got the call before (Simpson) even announced," Klubnik said. "Coach Swinney Face-Timed me super-pumped."

The Tigers have been building a relationship with Klubnik since last summer, and the potential SI All-American candidate at quarterback says the bonds he currently has with the Clemson coaching staff are as strong as any he's developed.

"Oh man it’s amazing," Klubnik said. "The relationships I’ve built with them over the past nine months have been some of the strongest."

As for what it is the coaching staff has told the young signal-caller they like most about him, Klubnik said it's a multitude of things.

"They are loving my style of play, my accuracy, calmness in the pocket," Klubnik said. "They love my athleticism and ability to make plays out of nothing, and they love my character."

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback says he isn't quite ready to talk about a timetable for a decision publicly, but when it comes to what he is looking for in a school, he kept it quite simple.

"Somewhere that feels like home," Klubnik said.