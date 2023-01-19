Tiger Tracker: 2024 Clemson CB Targets

Clemson added three corners in the 2023 class and looking ahead to what might transpire in the 2024 cycle, it's entirely possible the staff could look at adding as many as three more.

With Sheridan Jones deciding to return for a fifth season, the only departure was Fred Davis, who decided to transfer after appearing in just seven games last season.

2023 Cornerbacks

Sheridan Jones (5th Yr Sr)

Nate Wiggins (Jr)

Toriano Pride Jr (So)

Jeadyn Lukus (So)

Myles Oliver (R-Fr)

Shelton Lewis (Fr)

Branden Strozier (Fr)

Avieon Terrell (Fr)

Clemson already has one corner committed in the 2024 cycle, with Tavoy Feagin announcing a verbal pledge late last year. He was the first member of the class. Look for the staff to add at least one more and possibly two, as it is possible that Wiggins is a potential candidate to leave early for the NFL Draft.

So far the Tigers have offered eight corners in the 2024 class, with some having already announced commitments. Here is a look at some of the current remaining targets that already have offers.

2024 Targets

Omilio Argard (St Joseph's, Philadelphia, PA): Argard picked up his offer last June. He picked up his offer last summer after impressing the staff at Dabo Swinney's high school camp. Argard recently released a Top 5 of Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee, and is expected to be on hand for Elite Junior Day on January 28.

Assad Brown (Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va): Brown picked up his offer last June after an unofficial visit to campus. He returned for the Tigers win over NC State last October, while also taking game day visits to Virginia, North Carolina. .Virginia Tech and NC State. He is also expected to attend Clemson's Elite Junior Day.

Jalyn Crawford (Parkview, Lilburn, Ga): Crawford picked up an offer in December after corners coach Mike Reed paid a visit to his high school. While he has not visited Clemson since last spring, he is set to return for Elite Junior Day. LSU is thought to be be one of the favorites at this point.

Ashton Hampton (Florida State University School, Tallahassee, Fl): Hampton also just picked up an offer last month. He currently has a dozen offers, including Florida State, Kentucky, Miami and Mississippi State. Hampton is not expected to attend Elite Junior Day.

