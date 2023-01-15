Tiger Tracker: 2024 OL Targets

After signing three offensive linemen in the 2023 class, look for the Tigers to sign at least that many more in 2024.

Thomas Austin hit the ground running in his first year as offensive line coach, putting together a strong 2023 class, featuring three blue-chip prospects.

The Tigers look to head into next season with a full room, featuring 15 scholarship players.

2023 Offensive Linemen

Will Putnam (5th Yr Sr)

Walker Parks (Sr)

Mitchell Mayes (Sr)

Bryn Tucker (R-Jr)

Trent Howard (R-Jr)

John Williams (R-Jr)

Marcus Tate (Jr)

Dietrick Pennington (R-So)

Ryan Linthicum (R-So)

Tristan Leigh (R-So)

Blake Miller (So)

Colin Sadler (R-Fr)

Ian Reed (Fr)

Zechariah Owens (Fr)

Harris Sewell (Fr)

With Putnam, Parks and Mayes all likely set to depart after next season, the coaching staff will look to sign a minimum of three offensive linemen in 2024, but that number could go higher depending on any unexpected attrition.

To date, Clemson has offered eight players at the position, with several of the top targets hailing from inside the state of South Carolina. How much the hiring of new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley factors into any decisions remains to be seen.

2024 Targets

Blake Franks (Greenville, SC): Franks' recruitment is entering the end stage, with this one coming down to a battle between rivals Clemson and South Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect has already visited Clemson on several occasions over the past year and will return for Elite Junior Day on January 28. Prior to that visit, he will stop in Columbia next weekend to visit the Gamecocks. Once those two visits are in the books, look for Franks to make a decision, with a commitment date likely coming in early February. The Tigers have to like where they are positioned as we sit here today.

Kam Pringle (Woodland, Dorchester, SC): Pringle is also on the verge of a decision. The highly-touted in-state talent is set to announce on January 21, a day after he is set to visit South Carolina, and a week before Clemson's Elite Junior Day. While the Tigers have certainly factored into Pringle's recruitment, the talented tackle prospect looks like he is South Carolina bound.

Josiah Thompson (Dillon, SC): Long considered a South Carolina lean, Thompson is scheduled to visit the Gamecocks on January 21, then Clemson for Elite Junior Day one week later. His list of finalists include Clemson, Alabama, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Blake Frazier (Vandergrift, Austin, TX): Frazier picked up an offer from the Tigers while visiting for the Syracuse game back in October. A former teammate of 2023 signee Ian Reed, Frazier will not be on hand for Elite Junior, instead choosing to visit Florida that weekend.

Jameson Riggs (Hiram, GA): The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect earned an offer after working out at camp last summer. He visited twice during the season, attending the wins over NC State and Louisville. He currently holds close to 30 offers and will be in attendance for Elite Junior Day.

Fletcher Westphal (Tuscarora, Leesburg, VA): Westphal picked up his offer last spring and now sports more than 30 in total. His last visit was the Tigers' win over NC State.

Daniel Calhoun (Centennial, Roswell, GA): Calhoun is one of the top tackle prospects in the class, and has long held an offer from Clemson. He last visited for the Tigers' win over Syracuse.

