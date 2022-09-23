You've got recruiting questions and we have the answers.

Scott: What's the need for the offensive line?

Coming into the 2023 cycle, Clemson was looking to take three, possibly four offensive linemen, and the coaches have already secured commitments from three blue-chip players, Ian Reed, Zechariah Owens and Harris Sewell. Owens and Sewell are both arguably Top 150 talents, while Reed is Top 250. Not bad for Thomas Austin's first recruiting class.

Last weekend, 2023 OL Gabe Fortson visited for the 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech and he is a guy the staff has been in communication with on a frequent basis. I don't think it is a given that the coaches decide to add a fourth just yet, but it's starting to look like that could be the case.

The fact that they are considering adding another interior player adds another layer of intrigue. It was thought that if a fourth was going to be added that it would be a tackle. Does that mean there is going to be some unexpected attrition at some point? With freshmen Blake Miller and Colin Sadler both having already passed some of the more experienced players on the roster, I certainly would not bet against that being the case.

Justin: Now that Dacari Collins has left the program and with the decommitment of Nathaniel Joseph earlier this year, will this open up the need at WR for the 2023 and 2024 cycles?

Joel: Does Clemson hit the portal or try to flip a high school kid to replace Collins?

Let's start off by saying the spot that Nathaniel Jospeh once filled has already been filled by Noble Johnson, who committed back over the summer, but yes, Dacari Collins' departure absolutely opens up another spot.

Whether the staff decides to take a third receiver in this class, or whether they wait until the 2024 cycle to fill that spot, has yet to be determined. Looking at the numbers, I am thinking the preference would be finding a third receiver in the 2023 class, but that will likely depend upon who is still available and whether that player checks all the boxes, so to speak.

However, unless there is more unexpected attrition, I would expect Collins' spot to be filled by a high school recruit and not someone from the portal.

Kevin: Will Clemson add another LB to 2023 with Sergio Allen’s departure and if so are there any names floating around?

Good question, and as of today, I can't give you a definitive answer either way. Looking at the numbers, I could see the staff holding off until 2024 to fill that spot. It's definitely something I will be keeping an eye on moving forward.

