Where Clemson Stands With Top 2022 Targets Heading Into Elite Retreat

Clemson will hold its first big recruiting event of the summer when Dabo Swinney and the Tigers play host to some of its biggest 2022 targets at this weekend's Elite Retreat.

The event comes at a perfect time as the Tigers appear to have some ground to make up with some players due to the year-long dead period that was just lifted on June 1.

Here are some of the players scheduled to be on hand and where the Tigers stand heading into the weekend.

5-star DL Travis Shaw: One of the Tigers' top targets in the class and while Clemson was thought to lead by a fairly wide margin earlier this year, that does not appear to be the case anymore. This is shaping up to be a three-team race between Clemson, North Carolina and Georgia. Shaw just visited Chapel Hill and will head to Athens after the Elite Retreat this weekend.

There is still a long way to go in this one as Shaw isn't expected to announce a decision anytime in the near future. Staying home and playing for Mack Brown is something Shaw finds intriguing but Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have a pretty good track record when it comes to pulling top talent out of the state of North Carolina. Shaw also has expressed interest in playing with former Clemson LB target Jalon Walker at the next level, who Georgia beat the Tigers out for earlier in the year.

Clemson is still in good shape here but Swinney will need to work some of his magic if the Tigers are going close the deal and land the big interior defensive lineman.

5-star S Keon Sabb: The defensive back from IMG in Flordia recently released a top-six of Clemson, Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU. Sabb was up at Penn State last weekend and will take officials to Georgia and Texas A&M later in June.

Sabb is a Top-25 talent and landing him would give the Tigers an elite-level talent on the backend of the defense. A decision could come in September and Sabb is very intrigued by the prospect of playing for Brent Venables. However, there is still a long way to go in this one and he appears to be wide open as we head into the summer.

4-star CB Jeadyn Lukus: The defensive back from Maudlin might just be one of the most important pieces in this class. He has been one of the top priorities all along and not landing him would absolutely sting.

The Tigers still seem to be the leaders at this point but North Carolina has certainly closed the gap. Lukus took an official to Chapel Hill last weekend and the Heels rolled out the red carpet and it worked. The state's highest-rated prospect came away very impressed and North Carolina has turned this into a battle. This is a big weekend for Clemson with Lukus.

4-star RB Branson Robinson: Just one of two uncommitted running backs the Tigers have offered in 2022, Robinson is considered a strong Georgia lean but this is the weekend the Tigers can start making up some ground. 2022 QB commit Cade Klubnik has also spent a lot of time trying to sway Robinson Clemson's way.

4-star RB Trevor Etienne: The younger brother of former Clemson great Travis Etienne has played things extremely close to the vest. Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Clemson are all in Etienne's Top-10.

LSU should be considered one of the favorites but Ed Orgeron's Tigers have at least one running back higher on their boar and possibly two. Having said that, no way they want to lose out on another Etienne, but the fact that the running back is making the trip this weekend speaks volumes about how seriously he is considering Clemson at this point.

4-star DE DJ Wesolak: Alabama, Clemson and Florida have emerged as the leaders for Wesolak. The defensive end will be in Athens before arriving in Clemson and then will visit North Carolina and Florida. This visit to Clemson is coming at a good time as the Tigers could cement themselves as major players when it comes to landing Wesolak.

4-star CB Toriano Pride: If you are looking for a player that just might pull the trigger on a commitment this weekend, look no further than Pride. A Top-200 talent, Pride was at Ohio State last weekend and in Oregon this week. He has a trip to Auburn scheduled but that has been scrapped, which is a great sign for Clemson.

4-star S Sherrod Covil: Clemson offered back in March and appears to be in pretty good shape. However, a recent trip to Miami made an impression on Covil and the Canes should be considered serious contenders after not making his initial Top-11.

Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State are the other schools Covil is strongly considering. The Tigers are in a good spot at the moment but need a strong effort this weekend, situations Swinney and company seem to excel in with these kinds of events.