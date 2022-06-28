Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have been lighting it up on the recruiting trail of late.

Clemson has picked up 11 commitments in the month of June, a record for any one month under Swinney, and it's entirely possible the Tigers aren't quite done yet.

The recruitment of 2023 OL Harris Sewell has reached the finish line, as the elite-level talent is set to announce a commitment on Wednesday.

Sewell, an All Clemson projection to the Tigers, is a legitimate Top-100 talent and one of the best interior linemen in the country. The highly-touted prospect from Odessa, Texas, picked up his offer late last year, then visited multiple times during the spring. His last visit to campus was for the big official visit weekend earlier in June. He then visited Texas A&M the following weekend.

The addition of Sewell would be another big recruiting win for first-year offensive line coach Thomas Austin, as the Tigers already have a commitment from blue-chip talent, Ian Reed, also out of Texas.

2023 OL Zecharia Owens, another All Clemson projection to the Tigers, is set to announce on July 4. If the Tigers only take three players at the position, that would be some kind of haul for Austin in his first class. Although, it's entirely possible they end up taking four.

After the addition of 2023 DE AJ Hoffler last week, Clemson now has two ends on board in the current class. Look for at least one more to be added, possibly two.

2023 DE Keldric Faulk is set to announce on July 5, with Clemson, Auburn, Florida State and Florida being the finalists. Faulk is fresh off of a visit to Tallahassee and it looks to be boiling down to the Seminoles and Clemson. Having said that, don't entirely write Auburn off at this point, either.

2023 DE T.J. Searcy also just named his four finalists, with Clemson, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina making the cut, but no commitment date has been announced. Searcy has taken officials to each finalist this month. As far as Clemson's chances, I would take the field over the Tigers.

That brings us to 2023 DE Hunter Osborne. Heading into the weekend and his visit to Tennessee, I really liked where the Tigers stood. Coming out of that visit, I still really like where Clemson stands. No commitment date has been set as of yet and it's entirely possible that he waits until later in the summer.

Another target set to make a decision is 2023 RB Jeremiah Cobb, who will announce on July 1. He is currently the Tigers' lone target at the position that currently has an offer and he is a former teammate of freshman LB T.J. Dudley.

Cobb is also fresh off a visit to Tennessee and this one has come down to the Volunteers, Clemson and Auburn. The Tigers are looking to take one running back in this class and while some fans may be frustrated with how the Tigers are approaching the recruitment of players at the position in this class, the coaching staff was comfortable letting this one play out before expanding the board.

