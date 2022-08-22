Despite a major overhaul of its coaching staff, which saw two of its best recruiters in Brent Venables and Tony Elliott leave for head coaching jobs, Clemson continues to recruit at an extremely high level.

After securing a commitment from 2023 WR Ronan Hanafin, the Tigers now have 20 verbal pledges in a class that ranked sixth best in the nation coming into the month of August. The addition of Hanafin, who ranks No, 81 overall, now gives Clemson four prospects that are currently ranked in the SI99.

However, while the class is now getting close to full, it's not quite there yet. Let's take a look at the remaining needs.

Running Back

Clemson came into the 2023 cycle looking to add one running back and with the season rapidly approaching, the staff is still searching for that player. The coaches have been very selective regarding the approach, having offered just five players at the position.

Currently, Chris Johnson, who was at one time committed to Rutgers, is the top uncommitted target with an offer. The speedster out of Fort Lauderdale has long been considered a fairly strong lean to Miami, as he has already visited the Hurricanes on multiple occasions. Johnson was invited to the All-In Cookout but did not attend. His last visit was to Ole Miss late last month, just days after the cookout.

Johnson still has multiple official visits he can take, so the goal has to be getting him on campus for a game in the fall. This is a recruitment that is far from over, so the Tigers still have some time here.

In fact, the staff still has plenty of time period, as 2023 prospects have yet to start their senior seasons. We might possibly see strong seasons from a player or two that aren't quite on the radar yet.

The way Clemson is going about recruiting running backs may be frustrating for fans, but there is a method to the madness, so to speak. The Tigers have a loaded running back room. Will Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah all have multiple years of eligibility remaining. The staff also fully believes they hit on freshman Keith Adams Jr. That allows them to be very methodical in the approach, and that's exactly what they are doing.

Defensive End

The Tigers are looking to add a third end to the 2023 class to join A.J. Hoffler and David Ojiegbe. For a while, it appeared that would be Hunter Osborne, but some things just aren't meant to be, as Osborne is now committed to Alabama.

Former Penn State commit Tomarrion Parker picked up an offer from the Tigers last week. Parker committed to the Nittany Lions earlier this summer, before backing off that pledge on August 9.

Parker worked out at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps in the summer of 2021 and Lemanski Hall was on hand for one of his games last season, meaning the relationship is already in place. That longstanding relationship and familiarity with one another very likely played a big role in Parker nabbing the offer instead of Daevin Hobbs, who worked out at camp this summer and has been in recent communication with the coaching staff.

Expect Parker to take a visit to Clemson in the fall. Possibly for the home opener against Furman. Florida, Tennessee and Georgia are all involved, as well.

Defensive Tackle

Clemson is still in pursuit of 2023 DT Kayden McDonald. With the Tigers already having Peter Woods, Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green on board in this class, McDonald would technically be an over-sign, so if Clemson were to miss, it's extremely possible the staff decides to stick with the three they already have.

McDonald will reportedly announce a commitment on October 31, and take September visits to Michigan and Ohio State, along with a late November official to Clemson for the South Carolina game. Florida has already gotten an official back in June and could very likely get another unofficial visit at some point early in the season.

As things stand today, the Tigers appear to be positioned very well. Nick Eason has done a phenomenal job here, although, this one is not over by any stretch. It is worth noting that the reported Clemson visit for McDonald takes place after his commitment date.

