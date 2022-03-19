Traditions Stand Out for 2023 OL BJ Williams During 'Excellent' Clemson Visit

2023 OL BJ Williams recaps what he called an excellent visit to campus with All Clemson.

BJ Williams has visited Clemson before, but only as a fan on game days.

Last Saturday, the 2023 offensive lineman visited as a potential prospect for the first time and after touring the facilities and learning about the ins and outs of the program, one of the things that stood out the most was some of the Clemson traditions, particularly the story surrounding Howard's Rock.

"Excellent visit," Williams said. "One thing that stood out to me was Howard's Rock. They said that was a very inspirational piece to them. And like it felt like it meant something to me as well."

Williams also learned that at Clemson, it's about more than just football. Culture matters, as does putting in the work on and off the field.

"Also coach Swinney, with talking about how the little things matter the most and how he wants to help," Williams said. "It's bigger than football. It's what you want to do after football."

"How the little things mattered the most and the big things handled themselves. "Like you have to work on little things first. Like the classroom, outside of football, in life."

Williams got to spend some time with new offensive line coach Thomas Austin while on campus. While the two are still in the process of getting to know one another, Williams really likes the transparency he's already seen from Austin.

"Right now we're still building the relationship," Williams said. "But as of right now he's a really straightforward coach. He gets to the point, he is straightforward. No gimmicks just straight to the point."

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound player played his first two seasons of high school football at Archer High in Georgia, but after a recent transfer, he is now at Creekside. However, he's originally from Columbia and a potential offer from the Tigers would be a big deal and an opportunity at going back home.

"A lot, because I came from South Carolina," Williams said. "So it'll be like going back home. So it would be very, very awesome to get offered by Clemson."

Williams, who is also hearing from Georgia and was just recently offered by Air Force, is hoping to have a decision made by the end of the summer. He will have at least one more chance to see Clemson, as he's been invited back for a scrimmage. When the time comes to make that decision, the offensive line prospect said culture will factor in heavily.

"I'm looking for a family, a second home," Williams said. "Basically where I feel comfortable. The coaches and a program that helps me build as a person more than just as a football player."

