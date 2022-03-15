Skip to main content

Thomas Austin Impressed with Clemson Tigers’ Freshmen O-Linemen

New O-Line Coach says Collin Sadler and Blake Miller Check Every Box

CLEMSON, S.C. — Robbie Caldwell saved his best recruiting job for last, at least that is the way Clemson’s new offensive line coach sees it.

Thomas Austin, who took over for Caldwell in January, has been nothing but impressed with freshmen offensive linemen Collin Sadler and Blake Miller through the first six practices this spring. Both freshmen enrolled at Clemson in January so they could participate in spring drills.

“Those guys are phenomenal,” Austin said following Friday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex. “I told Coach Caldwell, he saved the best for last. Those two guys are great.”

Sadler (6-6, 295) and Miller (6-6, 315) check every box. Austin says they are great people, great students and come from great families. They are the protype offensive linemen the Tigers will be looking for going forward.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_17711715_168387971_lowres

Jaguars Spending Money to Upgrade Trevor Lawrence's Pass-Catching Weapons

With receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones agreeing to deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence is getting some needed help after rough rookie season.

9 hours ago
Joseph Ngata and Dacari Collins

Swinney ‘Afraid’ to Say Anything About Ngata

Dabo Swinney is trying his best not to jinx wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

11 hours ago
Will Putnam

Returns are Good in Clemson Tigers Search for New Center

Dabo Swinney likes what he is seeing from Will Putnam.

17 hours ago

“You want more Collin Sadlers and Blake Millers,” Austin said. “So, they have done a great job.”

Miller has been playing second-team right tackle this spring, basically from the start of camp, while Sadler has done a great job playing tackle and also played some at guard on Friday.

“Those guys are big, they’re physical, they’re athletic and they’re smart. We can work with that,” Austin said.

Austin feels both freshmen are projecting to possibly help the Tigers in the fall, much like left guard Marcus Tate did last season.

“They came in and just got to work, earned the respect of their teammates in the weight room and how they went through off-season workouts,” Austin said. “So, they physically came in ready to play. Great strength programs, great coaching. Those guys came in well developed. They have really picked up on it well.

“Our install plan has been manageable for them, and I think they have had very few… I think each guy had one mental mistake in their first scrimmage, which was really good. And Collin’s came playing guard, which he had not played, yet. Blake’s wasn’t really a mental (mistake). He made a call, but it was too late. So, those guys are doing a phenomenal job.”

More Clemson

USATSI_17711715_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Jaguars Spending Money to Upgrade Trevor Lawrence's Pass-Catching Weapons

By Brad Senkiw9 hours ago
Joseph Ngata and Dacari Collins
Football

Swinney ‘Afraid’ to Say Anything About Ngata

By Zach Lentz11 hours ago
Will Putnam
Football

Returns are Good in Clemson Tigers Search for New Center

By Will Vandervort17 hours ago
RJ Mickens, Sheridan Jones and Dacari Collins
Football

Clemson In 'Better Spot' At Corner This Spring

By JP Priester23 hours ago
Monte Lee
Baseball

Monte Lee Trying to Keep Tigers Grounded During Unbeaten Start

By JP PriesterMar 13, 2022
Cade Klubnik
Football

'Like a German Shepard,' Clemson Coaches Can't Give Cade Klubnik Enough

By JP PriesterMar 12, 2022
Deshaun Watson
Football

Deshaun Watson will not Face Criminal Charges

By Will VandervortMar 11, 2022
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Another Big Recruiting Weekend On Tap for Clemson

By JP PriesterMar 11, 2022