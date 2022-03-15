Thomas Austin Impressed with Clemson Tigers’ Freshmen O-Linemen

CLEMSON, S.C. — Robbie Caldwell saved his best recruiting job for last, at least that is the way Clemson’s new offensive line coach sees it.

Thomas Austin, who took over for Caldwell in January, has been nothing but impressed with freshmen offensive linemen Collin Sadler and Blake Miller through the first six practices this spring. Both freshmen enrolled at Clemson in January so they could participate in spring drills.

“Those guys are phenomenal,” Austin said following Friday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex. “I told Coach Caldwell, he saved the best for last. Those two guys are great.”

Sadler (6-6, 295) and Miller (6-6, 315) check every box. Austin says they are great people, great students and come from great families. They are the protype offensive linemen the Tigers will be looking for going forward.

“You want more Collin Sadlers and Blake Millers,” Austin said. “So, they have done a great job.”

Miller has been playing second-team right tackle this spring, basically from the start of camp, while Sadler has done a great job playing tackle and also played some at guard on Friday.

“Those guys are big, they’re physical, they’re athletic and they’re smart. We can work with that,” Austin said.

Austin feels both freshmen are projecting to possibly help the Tigers in the fall, much like left guard Marcus Tate did last season.

“They came in and just got to work, earned the respect of their teammates in the weight room and how they went through off-season workouts,” Austin said. “So, they physically came in ready to play. Great strength programs, great coaching. Those guys came in well developed. They have really picked up on it well.

“Our install plan has been manageable for them, and I think they have had very few… I think each guy had one mental mistake in their first scrimmage, which was really good. And Collin’s came playing guard, which he had not played, yet. Blake’s wasn’t really a mental (mistake). He made a call, but it was too late. So, those guys are doing a phenomenal job.”