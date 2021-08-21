Travis Shaw Commits to Tarheels as Clemson Misses on Priority Target

2022 DT Travis Shaw committed to North Carolina on Saturday, giving Mack Brown and the Tarheels a much-needed win on the recruiting trail over the Tigers.

Travis Shaw is officially off the board.

One of the nation's most coveted prospects committed to North Carolina on Saturday, choosing the Tarheels over Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina A&T.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle out of Greensboro is considered the No. 2 interior defensive linemen in the country and ranks No. 3 in the SI99. He had 25.5 tackles for loss during his junior season, helping to lead Grimsley High School to an unbeaten record and a state title.

"This recruiting process was overwhelming," Shaw said. "I'm glad it's over with now."

Shaw is massive but carries his weight extremely well. Basketball footwork in the trenches is always a plus; he even shows some decent bend while pass-rushing, rare for 300-pounders. He’s quick to redirect and can win with both power and speed on the inside. Shaw’s got a non-stop motor - the type of defensive lineman that the entire offensive unit, from the center on out, hates by the end of the game. Bulldozes through blocks and dominates the line of scrimmage. When evaluating the Greensboro native, one must look deep to find areas of his game worthy of critique. This alone is telling, and by the third or fourth clip, coaches need not look any further before asking their recruiting coordinator for Shaw’s contact info. A special talent, he can be inserted into pretty much any collegiate D-line rotation in the country once he graduates high school. — SI All-American

Shaw has long been a priority target for Clemson and this is a huge win for Mack Brown and the Tarheels. While there was a lot that Shaw liked about Clemson, the idea of staying home and playing for the team he grew up rooting for, along with the early playing time North Carolina could offer, was just too much to overcome in the end.

The question now becomes, where do the Tigers go from here. The coaching staff would like to sign two defensive tackles in this class but has yet to get a commitment from any player at the position.

Hero Kanu currently holds an offer and was on campus back in June. However, Clemson will not get an official visit in the fall.

Caden Curry, who was in town for the Elite Retreat, released a top-five last month that included Indiana, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Ohio State. Curry picked up an offer from the Tigers last summer and plans to take officials to each of his five finalists, but at the moment Ohio State is considered to be a slight favorite.

Make no mistake, this is a big miss for Clemson. However, the Tigers have been red-hot on the recruiting trail this summer and currently have the fifth-best class in the nation. The Tarheels were eventually going to win one of these battles, but at the end of the day, it's just that, one battle in a long, drawn-out war.

