Clemson Softball Wins First Regional Title

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Softball is headed to a Super Regional.

The Tigers punched their tickets to their first NCAA Softball Super Regional with an 8-0 victory over Louisiana Sunday in the Championship Round of the Clemson Regional. Clemson went 3-0 in the regional.

Clemson (42-15) exploded for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning, which eventually forced the mercy rule. The Tigers were led by Cammy Pereira’s 3-for-3 day with two runs scored at the plate and by Valerie Cagles’s four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the decisive fourth inning.

Millie Thompson earned her second win of the regional with another stellar pitching performance. She followed her no-hit performance on Friday by allowing just one hit in a complete-game shutout against Louisiana.

Key Play: With the Tigers already up 5-0 with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and two runners on, Cagle launched a three-run shot over the wall in right field to put the mercy rule in play. Cagle’s home run was the second of the inning for the Tigers, who also got a solo home run with one out from Aby Vieira. Clemson scored seven runs in the fourth inning.

Player of the Game: Cagle, who scored Clemson’s only run in the win over Auburn on Saturday, was 2-for-3 on the day and had four RBIs. She also had a one-out RBI single in the top of the first inning.

Coach’s decision: Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco decided to start Meghan Schorman in Game 6, just 14 hours after she pitched a complete game in a win over Auburn in an elimination game and three innings during the Ragin’ Cajuns 11-inning win over UNC Wilmington a few hours before. In all, she pitched 16 innings in Louisiana’s three games to that point. She also pitched six innings in a loss to Auburn on Friday. She finally wore down in the fourth inning as she gave up three hits and a walk as Clemson blew the game open. In all, Schorman gave up five runs off six hits. She walked one and had four strikeouts.

Stat of the game: Clemson outscored UNC Wilmington, Auburn and Louisiana 18-0 on their way to winning their first regional championship. The Tigers allowed just five hits and walked just one batter in 17 innings.

Up Next: Clemson will play the winner of the Stillwater Regional in the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Softball Tournament next week.