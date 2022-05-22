Clemson Softball Wins First Regional Title
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Softball is headed to a Super Regional.
The Tigers punched their tickets to their first NCAA Softball Super Regional with an 8-0 victory over Louisiana Sunday in the Championship Round of the Clemson Regional. Clemson went 3-0 in the regional.
Clemson (42-15) exploded for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning, which eventually forced the mercy rule. The Tigers were led by Cammy Pereira’s 3-for-3 day with two runs scored at the plate and by Valerie Cagles’s four RBIs, including a three-run home run in the decisive fourth inning.
Millie Thompson earned her second win of the regional with another stellar pitching performance. She followed her no-hit performance on Friday by allowing just one hit in a complete-game shutout against Louisiana.
Schedule Set For 2022 ACC Baseball Championship
The schedule has been set for the ACC Tournament, as the Clemson Tigers are set to face North Carolina and Virginia Tech in pool play.
Clemson Will Enter ACC Tournament With Well Rested Bullpen
After getting quality starts from all three starting pitchers in a sweep of Boston College, Clemson will head to Charlotte and the ACC Tournament with a well-rested bullpen.
Clemson Tigers are 1 Win from a Championship
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Softball is one win from winning a championship. The Tigers advanced to the Clemson Regional Finals on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Auburn in Game 3 of the regional. They now await the winner of Game 5 in the championship round which begins at noon from McWhorter Stadium.
Key Play: With the Tigers already up 5-0 with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and two runners on, Cagle launched a three-run shot over the wall in right field to put the mercy rule in play. Cagle’s home run was the second of the inning for the Tigers, who also got a solo home run with one out from Aby Vieira. Clemson scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
Player of the Game: Cagle, who scored Clemson’s only run in the win over Auburn on Saturday, was 2-for-3 on the day and had four RBIs. She also had a one-out RBI single in the top of the first inning.
Coach’s decision: Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco decided to start Meghan Schorman in Game 6, just 14 hours after she pitched a complete game in a win over Auburn in an elimination game and three innings during the Ragin’ Cajuns 11-inning win over UNC Wilmington a few hours before. In all, she pitched 16 innings in Louisiana’s three games to that point. She also pitched six innings in a loss to Auburn on Friday. She finally wore down in the fourth inning as she gave up three hits and a walk as Clemson blew the game open. In all, Schorman gave up five runs off six hits. She walked one and had four strikeouts.
Stat of the game: Clemson outscored UNC Wilmington, Auburn and Louisiana 18-0 on their way to winning their first regional championship. The Tigers allowed just five hits and walked just one batter in 17 innings.
Up Next: Clemson will play the winner of the Stillwater Regional in the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Softball Tournament next week.