3 Clemson Tigers Recognized For Performance During 2023-24 Academic Year
There are a lot of incredible athletes that represent the Clemson Tigers across 21 different teams and 13 sports. Some went above and beyond during the 2023-24 academic year, earning prestigious awards from the athletic department.
Earlier this week, the department announced the three winners of their major awards. The Frank Howard Award, given to the athlete who brings honor to the school, was awarded to Ousmane Sylla.
Sylla was the leading goal scorer on Clemson’s men’s soccer team that won the national championship this season. He was also the Hermann Trophy award winner, given to the best men’s and women’s players in college soccer that season. His 13 goals were 14th in the country, adding 10 assists (8th in the country) and finishing with 36 total points (fifth in the country).
Sylla was dominant, taking home MVP honors in the ACC Tournament and College Cup. He topped off his season by being named to the All-American, All-ACC and All-Atlantic Region teams, all first-team.
Tigers running back Will Shipley was awarded the IPTAY Athlete of the Year, given to someone who excels in the classroom and in athletics. He was the first running back in program history to earn Academic All-American honors as well.
Shipley graduated in three years and is believed to be the first FBS player to record 4,000 all-purpose yards on the field while scoring a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Top 10 in several categories in program history, he will be continuing his football career with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
Receiving the Brandon Streeter award, presented to the student-athlete who overcomes injury or illness to return and play at a high level was Cam Cannarella. A sophomore outfielder, Cannarella suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth game of the season.
He overcame that injury to earn a spot on the All-American team, helping lead the Tigers to the Super Regional. After being named ACC Freshman of the Year in 2023, Cannarella was excellent again in 2024 despite the injury.
The shoulder injury he battled through all season restricted him from sliding head-first, so he didn’t steal a single base. But, he raked at the plate, hitting .337 with a .417 on-base percentage.
Extra-base hits became commonplace despite the injury, as he slugged 11 home runs with 16 doubles and three triples. Cannarella knocked in 60 runs while scoring 58. His campaign was capped off with an invite to the USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp in June.