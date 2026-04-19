3 Memorable Clemson Moments From Dexter Lawrence

It’s a great time to go down memory lane to celebrate a former Clemson Tiger, especially after a blockbuster trade.

Clemson Tigers star Dexter Lawrence was part of a blockbuster trade on Saturday night, being traded from the New York Giants to the Cincinnati Bengals. We fondly remember some of his best moments at Clemson from 2016-18.

Here were our three favorites from the standout Tiger tenure.

1. Breaking the Freshman Sack Record

Lawrence burst onto the scene in 2016, totaling 14 tackles in the first two games as a true freshman.It would only go up from there.

The Wake Forest, North Carolina, native finished the season with seven sacks, a program record. Two of those happened during the Tigers’ ACC Championship victory over Virginia Tech, showing out in the big moment.

He added 63 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries en route to Clemson’s second national championship in program history.

That freshman season was only the beginning for Lawrence, who eventually became one of the most decorated Clemson players in its history. The sack record helped tell fans that a star was born.

2. A Jumbo Package Score

Lawrence (left) celebrates a jumbo package score with teammate Christian Wilkins (42). | Ken Ruinard / staff

A trademarked play that head coach Dabo Swinney has run on offense is the goal line jumbo package, and the future NFL standout saw his fair share of offensive snaps as well.

Mainly seen in the 2018 season, Lawrence would line up as the full back, helping other fellow linemen like Christian Wilkins get into the end zone for memorable scores. However, against Louisville in Memorial Stadium, the 6-foot-4, 350-pound tackle recorded a two-yard rushing touchdown to get his own celebration in the end zone.

It also featured the heaviest player to ever score a TD in Clemson history, as all 342 pounds of Dexter Lawrence barreled into the end zone in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/cSV7NuZ1rq — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) June 19, 2021

2025 brought excitement on offense when Swinney used players like Peter Woods to punch into the end zone, and perhaps there was more when one of the Tigers’ “Power Rangers” got a score of their own on that side of the ball.

3. Championship Performances

Lawrence won three ACC Championships in his time with the Clemson Tigers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lawrence was a big name player, showing that with being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants. That recognition came when it mattered most, which he always did.

The standout won three ACC Championships, never losing one in his three-year Clemson career. He won a national championship as a freshman and was a part of the 2018 team that won Swinney’s second in three years.

In those ACC Championships, Lawrence had at least one sack in each of those games, adding two in 2016 against Virginia Tech. A year later, against Miami, he deflected a pass that would be later intercepted by linebacker Kendall Joseph. Even while double-teamed, Lawrence would find a way to disrupt opposing offenses.

Now, the former Tiger will put on stripes once again, hoping to take his new team to the championship level.