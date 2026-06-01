Clemson Football Picks Up Second Tight End of 2027 Cycle

Clemson’s official visit weekend has come and gone, and the Tigers continue to pick up more pieces after recruits spent some time on campus.

Head coach Dabo Swinney’s next pickup is tight end Nicholas Pollack, who committed on Monday afternoon. He chose the Tigers over schools like Cincinnati, Wake Forest and East Carolina, among others.

The process moved very quickly for Pollack, who hails from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia. He revealed that he would be on campus on social media last week. Then, later that day, the Tigers offered him to join the program as a 2027 recruit.

🚨BREAKING🚨 TE Nick Pollack has committed to Clemson🐅



Nick is the son of David Pollack.



Read: https://t.co/W9IeOQgbdl pic.twitter.com/htJhAz7uy6 — Rivals (@Rivals) June 1, 2026

After he received his offer, many expected Pollack to be a Clemson player by the end of his recruitment, including those in the media. On Friday, Clemson247’s Austin Hannon then plugged in a prediction for the recruit to be a Tiger, and it ended up being the case.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end is actually the second player who is committing from North Oconee. Clemson locked in a commitment from three-star safety Harrison Luke back in September. He was one of the Tigers’ first recruits from the cycle before the influx of commitments began coming in over the latter half of May.

Pollack is a three-star tight end in this cycle, according to 247Sports. Pollack is the No. 63 tight end and a top 150 player from the Peach State. However, he brings a family connection who has succeeded at the collegiate level strongly.

College football analyst and former Georgia Bulldog, David Pollack, is his father. He was a three-time All-American linebacker with the Bulldogs before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005.

His son also has had experience playing linebacker in high school, but tight end is what he is going to be used for in Clemson’s offense in the years to come.

Tight ends coach Kyle Richardson picks up his second player of the cycle, picking up three-star Carter Blackwell last Tuesday. He will have an extra reinforcement coming in with Pollack.

The duo joins to a room that has plenty of mentorship and potential in upcoming seasons. While Olsen Patt-Henry enters his final year with the Tigers, other names like Christian Bentancur and Logan Brooking will be mainstays in the room for seasons to come.

Clemson also added 2026 commit Tayveon Wilson, who will be on campus beginning this summer. The West Virginia native was the first Tiger to be recruited to the program since 1967 and will look to make waves in the room as well.

As the weekend comes to a close, don’t be surprised if there is more commitment in the coming days. Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with all of the remaining recruits as the summer looms.