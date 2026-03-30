Clemson’s Avieon Terrell Hits Injury Setback With NFL Scouts Watching

Despite not missing a single game due to injury since becoming a full-time starter, one Clemson Tiger has been struck with some bad luck as he prepares to embark on his NFL career.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, former Clemson starting cornerback Avieon Terrell re-aggravated a lingering hamstring injury while working out for NFL scouts during a private pro day at Clemson.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson. https://t.co/R0JccTJG5M pic.twitter.com/bpwKA5XExb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

While the severity of the injury remains unclear, it comes as a major blow to Terrell, who was viewed as a late first-round prospect before the recurring issue began to surface throughout the pre-draft process.

Although he participated in the NFL Combine back in February, Terrell went through on-field drills and tested in several key categories, including the vertical and broad jump, but did not run the 40-yard dash. The injury appeared to persist into early March, as he did not take part in Clemson’s Pro Day on March 12.

At the combine, Terrell measured in at 5-foot-10 3/4 and 186 pounds, while recording a 34-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-3 broad jump and 17 reps on the bench press.

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, analyst Gordon McGuiness slots the Seattle Seahawks selecting Terrell with the No.32 overall pick in the draft.

Will He Stay in the First Round?

While Terrell’s recurring hamstring issues are a concern, especially at his position, his experience and pedigree still point to him becoming a productive NFL cornerback once he clears this hurdle.

The junior cornerback ranked among the FBS's top-10 highest-graded cornerbacks last season (min.600 snaps), allowing receptions on just 56.9% of all targets while totaling 32 solo tackles and five pass deflections throughout the season.

The younger brother of former Clemson cornerback and current Atlanta Falcons All-Pro A.J. Terrell, he put his pedigree on full display upon becoming a Tiger, earning second-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore in 2024 before following it up with a first-team nod in 2025.

He displays enough athleticism to confidently trust his patience and technique without resorting to bad habits in uncomfortable situations. His best game of the season came against Florida State, when he did not give up a single reception despite taking 51 snaps in pass coverage and being targeted six times.

If it were a knee or neck injury, or something involving nerve damage, this would be a different conversation. But hamstring injuries are often the result of imbalances brought on by overtraining, which is quite common for athletes ramping up for combine and pro day testing.

With a full offseason of recovery, Terrell could easily start for an NFL team next season, making him a steal for any cornerback-needy team that might witness him slip a few spots.