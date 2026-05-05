Clemson Loses Third Offensive Line Target to Florida as Misses Mount

The Clemson Tigers find themselves on the wrong side of yet another offensive line recruitment decision, as a highly touted trench prospect has chosen to commit elsewhere, marking the sixth consecutive Clemson target to do so.

On Tuesday evening, Elijah Hutcheson decided to take his talents down to the Sunshine State, pledging to the Florida Gators over Clemson, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

In addition to him being the sixth whiff, he's also the third offensive lineman to choose Florida over Clemson, joining consensus five-star Maxwell Hiller and the best center in the country, Peyton Miller, who committed just over a week ago.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Elijah Hutcheson has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 260 OT from Roanoke, VA chose the Gators over Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Vanderbilt



He’s ranked as the No. 6 OT in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/RMWOaftggb pic.twitter.com/vYXEE38E2o — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2026

The Roanoke, Virginia native is one of the biggest recruiting losses for the Tigers in the trenches as he's rated as a high four-star and ranks as the No. 85 overall player, the No. 7 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in his state, according to 247Sports Composite.

Clemson and Dabo Swinney have been recruiting the 6-foot-5, 275-pound tackle since the summer of 2023, as he was originally a part of the 2026 class before reclassifying in 2024. Since then, he's returned three more times and earned an offer in January of this year.

For the majority of the spring, and especially after the program's Elite Retreat, Clemson was the front-runner for the top-100 prospect. However, things changed quickly after an unofficial visit to Gainesville, Florida, at the beginning of April.

Following his visit, he spoke highly of Florida offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who recently took over the role following a five-year tenure with Penn State. Hutcheson was impressed by Trautwein's work with the position players in practice, and he also believed in the coach's ability to develop him into an NFL-caliber talent someday. Not to mention, Trautwein also heavily recruited Hucheston during his time with the Nittany Lions, extending an offer in February 2025.

The new wave of information ultimately led a handful of recruiting analysts to make their final predictions. Three 247Sports experts, including National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn, logged crystal ball predictions for Florida the night before Hutcheson's commitment. Similarly, On3 experts Blake Alderman and Corey Bender logged predictions in favor of the Gators.

Looking ahead, Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke did bring in six trench players in the 2026 cycle and will look to develop them over the next few seasons. But the Tigers need to change course quickly if they want to keep pace in the modern recruiting game. Going without a single one of their six offensive line targets at this stage of the cycle is not sustainable, especially when in-house development has not been as strong in recent seasons as it once was.

The next offensive lineman with a commitment date set is offensive guard Nate Carson, who included the Tigers in his top five two weeks ago. Clemson's 2027 class currently has seven commits and ranks 31st nationally.