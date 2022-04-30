Clemson football had just two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, marking the fewest since 2008.

Tommy Bowden was entering his final season as head coach of the Tigers then, so this is the lowest NFL draft-produced players from this program in the Dabo Swinney era.

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was selected in the second round (43rd overall) by the Minnesota Vikings, despite many draft pundits having him as a first-round pick before the event began Thursday.

The Tigers waited for 188 picks before another Clemson player was selected. Linebacker Baylon Spector became the only other player taken off the board in the sixth round (231st overall) by the Buffalo Bills.

The previous low in the Swinney era came in 2018 when Dorian O'Daniel, Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud were the only Tigers taken.

In 2008, Phillip Merling and Barry Richardson were the only Clemson players drafted. The Tigers also had just two players taken two other times (2003, 2004) since 2000.

Surprisingly, receiver Justyn Ross, who looked like a sure-fire NFL player entering the draft, was not one of 262 players selected. He joins other Tigers hoping for NFL opportunities as undrafted free agents.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich signed with the Philadelphia Eagles right after the draft. Linebacker James Skalski, safety Nolan Turner, tight end Braden Galloway and punter Will Spiers.

Check back to AllClemson.com for updates on free-agent signings.

