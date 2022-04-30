Former Clemson LB Baylon Spector Selected By Buffalo Bills In NFL Draft

Baylon Spector has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, with the 231st pick overall.

During his career at Clemson, Spector recorded 210 career tackles and nine sacks in 53 games, 21 of which were starts. He was a mainstay at weakside linebacker the past two seasons beside fellow 'Bruise Brother' James Skalski. He also finished with 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

“As you saw at the Combine, he can really run," head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. "You don’t see many guys his size that can run like that. Very athletic. Baylon is a true Will [linebacker] that can really cover and play on the edge but also can move in and play Mike. I think that he’s got outstanding Day 1 potential with his size, with his speed, with his experience, with his knowledge of the game, but also his ability to be a Day 1 starter on special teams on all core teams. Another graduate, a fifth-year player that has a ton of championship experience that he’ll bring with him.”

Spector's final two seasons were his most productive. In 2021, the linebacker out of Calhoun, Georgia, started 10 games and was second on the team with 85 tackles. He added 4.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

In 2020, Spector was named second-team All ACC by the AP after registering team-highs with 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He also added 10.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In a reserve role in 2019, the linebacker appeared in all 15 games, tallying 45 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Undersized linebacker who lacks the athleticism to make up for it. Spector struggles to process offenses and lacks the play strength to be a thumper. In space, he lacks range, fluidity and twitch. As a tackler, he is not reliable. Spector does not have the physical traits or football intelligence required to be a professional player.

