Former Clemson DL Shock Cut of Las Vegas Raiders
A former Clemson Tigers defensive lineman is fighting back in the NFL after a sudden release.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Christian Wilkins, ending his tenure with the organization after only five games played in the 2024 season. The Raiders released Wilkins with the designation of terminated vested veteran and are voiding over $35 million of guaranteed money left on his contract due to how Wilkins, who suffered a foot fracture, treated his rehab.
Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFLPA after being released, Schefter reported.
"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the franchise said in a statement. "This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."
Wilkins joined the Raiders on a four-year, $110 million deal ahead of the 2024 season with $84.75 million of guaranteed money. Playing in just five games, Wilkins' 2024 season ended early after he underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot.
He recorded 17 tackles and two sacks before his injury.
Wilkins entered the Raiders' 2025 training camp on the the reserve/PUP list before being released from the franchise.
Prior to his stint with the Raiders, Wilkins made a name for himself across five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, recording 355 tackles and 22.5 sacks.
At Clemson, Wilkins established himself as one of the all-time greats. Across four seasons, he was a consensus All-American (2018), a two-time First Team All-American (2016, 2017) and a two-time national champion (2016, 2018). He finished his career with 192 tackles and 16 sacks.