Raiders Fans Fired Up by Fernando Mendoza’s Near-Perfect Start vs. Oregon in CFP

Fernando Mendoza has been incredible for Indiana this year—that is no surprise. The Cal transfer won the Heisman Trophy and has the Hoosiers just six quarters from the first national championship in program history.
Mendoza is the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, a pick owned by the Raiders—a team that can certainly use a franchise quarterback after Geno Smith’s disappointing ‘25 season. Mendoza’s major rival for the top pick is the quarterback on the other sideline at Friday’s Peach Bowl, Oregon’s Dante Moore (though Moore has not made a public decision on declaring for the draft or returning to college). It makes sense that Las Vegas fans are tuned in to see what the future of their franchise may look like, and Mendoza has them pretty psyched.
Aided by an Indiana defense that has turned Moore over three times and set him up with short fields, Mendoza hasn’t had to do much, but he’s been about as close to perfect as it gets when he’s let it fly. Mendoza is 10-for-11 for 110 yards and three touchdowns, showing his incredible accuracy and ball placement throughout the first half.
Raiders fans didn’t have much to celebrate during a 3–14 season that saw former Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll get fired after just one season in Las Vegas, so they’re letting out some of that pent up enthusiasm as they watch Mendoza dice up the Ducks.
With Indiana up 35–7, the quarterback we may see most of in the second half is Mendoza—Alberto Mendoza, Fernando’s freshman brother who sits behind him on the Hoosiers depth chart.
Unless Moore and Oregon are able to shore up their failing protection up front and get some points on the board in a hurry, Mendoza will be good to start resting up for a national championship against Miami in Miami, his home town, on Jan. 19.
