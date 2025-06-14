Former Clemson DT Enters Year 2 ready to Make An Impact
When the Atlanta Falcons selected former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, despite already having two veteran starters, it showed the team’s intent to revitalize their defensive line
With Grady Jarrett (Atlanta’s longest-tenured defender) and veteran starter Eddie Goldman departing in the offseason, Orhorhoro should have the chance to be a consistent contributor on the Falcons' defensive line.
Although the former Tiger had a relatively quiet rookie season, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been encouraged by the strides that he has made since last year.
“I think it's really going to happen in training camp for those guys. I think they have absolutely attacked this part of it, and that is establishing body armor, establishing that they can run all day, establishing ownership of this part of the defense that we've put in thus far,” said Morris. “Really the next part for them is getting to the physicality part of our game, which will happen in about eight weeks from now, somewhere around there.”
After earning All-ACC honors during his final season at Clemson, Orhorhoro saw limited action early in his rookie season but took on a larger role in October before landing on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. The setback wasn’t ideal, but Orhorhoro returned in time to gain valuable experience over the final four games of the season.
Now entering his second year, he acknowledged that the obstacles have only made him stronger.
“If life went everybody’s way, then there would be no toughness in the word,” Orhorhoro said in reference to last season. “I had to regroup and have my own plan.”
With Falcons new defensive coordinator Jeff Uhlbrich planning to incorporate a new defensive approach this season, Orhorhoro explained that there will be less “reading and reacting” and more attacking from the Falcons defensive front.
“We were more 3-4 base last year, now we have been emphasizing a more attack-style front,” said Orhorhoro. “Instead of being a step slower and reading the blocks, you are attacking and figuring it out on the run.”