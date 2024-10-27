Falcons Rookie DL Suffers Ankle Injury at Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons' defense lost one of its most promising young pieces in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside Raymond James Stadium.
Rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, the team's second-round draft pick at No. 35 overall, suffered an ankle injury with 10:29 remaining in the third quarter. Orhorhoro was initially ruled questionable to return but was updated to out several minutes later. He was not spotted on Atlanta's sideline.
Faced with a 3rd and 12, the Buccaneers ran a screen pass to receiver Jalen McMillan, who gained 13 yards. Orhorhoro and cornerback Dee Alford made the tackle for the Falcons, but Orhorhoro was slow to get up.
The 23-year-old Orhorhoro stayed on the turf for several seconds while three trainers came to his side. When he stood up, he struggled putting pressure on his left leg. He wrapped both arms around the trainers and limped to the team's blue medical tent.
After being inactive for the season's first four games, Orhorhoro has ascended into a larger role for Atlanta's defense. Counting Sunday, he's played in the last four contests. He entered Week 8 with four tackles and one quarterback hit.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake spoke fondly of Orhorhoro during his press conference Thursday, noting he'd receive more playing time in the weeks ahead.
"From above the neck for him, so smart, so engaged, so into it, so into football," Lake said. "And when you have players like that, that are so into it, and you just know they can reach new heights, new heights, new heights every single day and from week to week.
"So, he's just got to continue that fire in his belly to keep getting better, which I know he will."
But now, Orhorhoro's status is in question -- especially moving forward.