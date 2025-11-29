Former Clemson Star DeAndre Hopkins Reaches Notable NFL Milestone
Since reaching the NFL back in 2013, Clemson Tigers legend DeAndre Hopkins has served as a premier representative for the program
Now in his 13th NFL season, the South Carolina native is a three-time First Team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and even led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2017.
He’s widely viewed as one of the best, if not the best, receivers of his era and is considered a lock for the Hall of Fame once his career wraps up.
During the Baltimore Ravens’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hopkins hauled in the 1,000th catch of his NFL career. Of the players who’ve reached that milestone, all but three eligible receivers have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Hopkins became a Raven in the offseason, shortly after reaching the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, after catching 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games. During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, he became the first player in Super Bowl history to catch a receiving touchdown and two-point conversion in the same game.
The Clemson product played his best football during his seven seasons with the Houston Texans, who drafted him with the 27th overall pick of the first round back in 2013.
Back in 2020, Hopkins earned a spot on PFF’s 2010s All-Decade team, being listed with other dominant receivers like Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown, A.J. Green and Mike Evans.
His best NFL season came with the Texans back in 2018, when he hauled in 115 passes for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Up to this point of the season, he has caught 17 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in 12 games.
During his time at Clemson, Hopkins left as one of the most dominant receivers in program history. Through just three seasons, he set Tigers’ records for career touchdown receptions (27) and career receiving yards (3,020).
With fellow All-American Sammy Watkins, the two formed one of the nation’s most lethal receiving duos.
His best season as a Tiger came in 2012, when he was named a Second-team All-American and a First-team All-ACC selection after catching 82 passes for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns.
As a former state champion basketball player during his high school days at D.W. Daniel High School, Hopkins also spent a year on Clemson’s basketball team, where he appeared in seven games.