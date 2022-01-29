Skip to main content
The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

Baylon Spector

NFL Draft Profile: Baylon Spector, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector.
Baylon Spector
clemson tigers

#10
Pos: LB
Ht: 6006
Wt: 229
Hand: ____
Arm: 3148
Wing: ____
DOB: 10/20/98
Eligible: 2022
Calhoun, GA
Calhoun

Baylon Spector
Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Being deployed as a middle linebacker and SAM, attached to the line of scrimmage before dropping into the flat, Spector finds most of his success when performing pre-determined tasks such as shooting a specific gap. He times his get-off well, allowing him to break through the line occasionally. At the second level, he sidesteps past over-aggressive blockers.

Cons:

Leinweber: Spector is a laboring athlete in space with little range or close-quarter quickness to cover ground. He struggles to change directions in space and is unable to gain enough depth after play fakes. Running backs beat him on wheel routes. Spector often gets fooled by play action, read options or split zone action. He lets receivers sneak past him in zone, causing offenses to pick on him. Not using his hands to shed blocks, he lowers his shoulder and is unable to disengage from tight ends. A lack of play strength makes him an easy finish for most offensive linemen. Spector takes bad angles to ball carriers, overestimating his speed. Even when he has a free shot after successfully shooting a gap, he is often unable to make the tackle. Quick ball carriers make him miss in space.

Summary:

Leinweber: Undersized linebacker who lacks the athleticism to make up for it. Spector struggles to process offenses and lacks the play strength to be a thumper. In space, he lacks range, fluidity and twitch. As a tackler, he is not reliable. Spector does not have the physical traits or football intelligence required to be a professional player. 

Read More

Background: 

Raised in Calhoun, Georgia. Played quarterback and linebacker in high school. Won a state championship. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Redshirt. Earned a degree in marketing. Father Robbie played at Clemson. Brother Brannon is a receiver at Clemson. Completed a micro internship at Smith & Nephew.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized linebacker who lacks the athleticism to make up for it. Spector struggles to process information and is an unreliable tackler. 

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9

