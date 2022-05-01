Skip to main content
Former Clemson LB James Skalski Signs Free Agent Deal With Indianapolis Colts

Former Clemson Tiger James Skalski has signed a free-agent deal with the Colts.

Jason Priester All Clemson

James Skalski has signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, All Clemson has confirmed.

The middle linebacker was a key component in the Clemson defense over the past three seasons and is the only player in history to ever play in and win five ACC Championship Games. He was also part of the Tigers' 2016 and 2018 national championship teams and appeared in the College Football Playoff five times.

Skalski earned All-ACC honors in each of the past two seasons and finishes his six-year career with 310 tackles, 10 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown and one forced fumble. His 69 career games played tied for the school and modern FBS record.

Last season Skalski earned first-team All ACC honors after recording a team-high 100 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and six pass breakups. He was the only defensive player to start all 13 games and was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele.

Skalski was second-team All ACC in 2020, despite being limited at times by injury. He notched 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery he returned 17 yards for a touchdown while starting eight games.

In 2019, Skalski started all 15 games, finishing second on the team with 105 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

NFL Draft Bible Analysis

Competitive, smart and experienced linebacker who lacks desired athleticism. Skalski is a reliable tackler and inside-run defender. His below-average movement skills make him a liability in space. Skalski projects as a potential practice squad linebacker who will have to make a name for himself on special teams to have a career in football.

