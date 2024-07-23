Former Clemson Tigers Star Part of Best NFL Offseason Move
Over at PFF, the best moves of the NFL season were highlighted. Former Clemson Tigers star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, was among the players in the piece.
The current Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback signed a historic deal this offseason. A five-year, $275 million extension was reportedly agreed to that includes $200 million in guarantees.
It was a historic deal as the Clemson star is now tied for the claim as highest paid player in the NFL. His $55 million annual average is the same as Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, who signed his deal in 2023.
Trevor Sikkema of PFF highlighted the massive extension for Lawrence as the best move of the 2024 NFL offseason by the Jaguars. With the quarterback market only going up, it made a lot of sense to get a deal done now.
“The Mitch Morse signing was an option here, but the biggest move was the Jaguars giving Trevor Lawrence his contract extension before Dak Prescott, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa inked new deals.
Lawrence’s $275 million deal comes despite the team going without much postseason success since he was drafted. The extension was always going to get done, though, as Lawrence has improved each year and led the Jaguars to two consecutive winning seasons.
The Jaguars did the right thing by getting his contract in before the price went up,” Sikkema wrote.
Quarterbacks in the NFL are being paid an exorbitant amount of money. If you have one that is any good, you are going to have to pay top dollar.
While the former Tigers star hasn’t had as much postseason success in the NFL as he had in college, Lawrence is the face of Jacksonville. Had they waited to sign him to an extension, his annual price could have climbed closer to $60 million.
The longer a team waits in the NFL to ink their quarterback to a new deal, the more it will cost them. The Jaguars are paying Lawrence as much for what they project he will do in the future as he has accomplished to this point.
In three seasons as a pro, the Clemson product has recorded a record of 20-30. His production as improved drastically outside of a disastrous rookie season with Urban Meyer as head coach of the team.
Turnovers have plagued him at times, but an improved offensive line should help improve that. Jacksonville made a concerted effort to improve in the trenches while adding more firepower to the offensive skill positions.