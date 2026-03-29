Four Offensive Standouts from Clemson’s Spring Game

The Clemson Tigers kicked off their 2026-27 season with the spring game on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. After experimenting with an offense-against-defense format last season, the Tigers settled on an Orange-White matchup for this year’s event. Let’s take a look at which offensive players stood out in Saturday’s game.

Gordon Sellars III, Wide Receiver

Clemson wideout Gordon Sellars III caught a touchdown pass in the Tigers' spring game on Saturday. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sellars flashed the potential that made him among the highest-upside players in Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3 true freshman wideout from Charlotte hauled in three passes on the day for 34 yards and a touchdown. His 9 targets were the most by any player in the game.

Freshman WR Gordon Sellars III scores the first touchdown of the game for either team.



Team Orange takes the lead. pic.twitter.com/pwVbFj5vwI — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) March 28, 2026

That score came on a beautiful back-shoulder pass from quarterback Christopher Vizzina in the second quarter, beating the press coverage of cornerback Myles Oliver. As the orange team cycled through quarterbacks (three played in total: Vizzina, Tait Reynolds, and Trent Pearman), Sellars was a constant threat on the outside.

Tyler Brown, Wide Receiver

Clemson receiver Tyler Brown (6) runs near Clemson cornerback Misun Kelley (10) during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown caught the other touchdown pass on the day. His five catches and 47 yards receiving led all players. Several times, the Tigers’ defense struggled to contain Brown after the catch. A 23-yard connection with Pearman during the third quarter was a prime example.

Really nice block by Sellars on the bubble screen to Tyler Brown.



Then an explosive catch on the WR screen.



Sellars has been an early winner today. #Clemson — Drew Cagle (@_dcagle) March 28, 2026

Heading into summer football, Clemson fans should feel confident that Brown can elevate, despite competing in a receiver room with Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore, and many talented underclassmen.

Gideon Davidson, Running Back

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (8) runs during the first half at the annual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Davidson put it postgame, he feels that Clemson’s running back room “is going to be the best in the country.”

“We’ve got a lot of diversity, a lot of speed, a lot of power. We’re all good running backs, and we're going to be utilized well.”

And if Davidson was looking to set a tone himself, he certainly did. 80 yards rushing on 9 carries led the team, including an explosive 21-yard run on the second offensive play of the game.

The running back battle is widely expected to be a competition between Davidson, SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr., and redshirt sophomore David Eziomume. Saturday set the tone that the group would be a strength, as the orange squad ran for 120 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Jack Smith, Punter

Clemson punter Jack Smith (89) during the first Spring football practice open to media in Clemson, SC Friday, Feb 27, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Orange team’s offense did stall out, Smith did a great job backing up the white squad. 2 of his 3 punts pinned the opposition inside the 10-yard line, including a booming 54-yard boot that was downed at the white team’s 6-yard line.

On the ensuing play, the orange team’s defense sacked freshman quarterback Brock Bradley in the end zone for a safety, making use of the excellent special teams play.

Coming off a successful first season punting for the Tigers, Smith aims to continue that level into 2026.