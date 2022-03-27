Many experts and insiders around the league are predicting a multi-game suspension for former Clemson QB in 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence never got the opportunity to play against his former Clemson cohort—Deshaun Watson—in the AFC South.

When Lawrence was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars last April, everyone was excited about the prospects of the two former Clemson quarterbacks battling each other for division supremacy. But that never happened, as Watson requested a trade from Houston following the 2020 season and then sat out the entire 2021 year mired in allegations of sexual abuse and sexual assault by 22 women in a civil lawsuit.

Watson got some clarity regarding his off-the-field issues on March 11. He was cleared by a Houston grand jury of any criminal wrongdoing, and this past Friday another Texas grand jury decided he did not do anything to warrant charges in the allegations made against him.

On March 18, it was announced Watson was going to be traded to Cleveland, while signing a reworked record-deal of $230 million guaranteed.

On Sunday, prior to hosting his FlexWork Sports Youth Football Camp at the MESA Soccer Complex in Greenville, Lawrence was asked how he felt about Watson being cleared and getting back in the NFL.

“Obviously, that is a touchy situation,” Lawrence said. “What I know about Deshaun is he used to always treat me well. I like him. I would not say we are super close. I have talked to him a few times. I am happy for him. I am really happy that he is getting another opportunity.

“I am excited to see what he is going to do for sure.”

Lawrence and everyone else might have to wait a little longer to see Watson suit up again in the NFL. His civil lawsuits have yet to be settled, and the NFL is still investigating his situation.

Many experts and insiders around the league are predicting a multi-game suspension for Watson in 2022.

