Three Former Clemson Tigers Advance to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans
For three former Clemson Tigers, their dream of playing in a Super Bowl has now become a reality.
From the Philadelphia Eagles, rookies Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. and Will Shipley adance to the big game as a result of their decisive 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game,
Shipley checked in at running back late in the fourth quarter and made an immediate impact, he took a handoff and dashed upfield with a 16-yard run on the first play of the drive. He followed up the big play with a huge 57-yard rush. He spelled Saquon Barkley with the game well in hand,
Two plays later, the former fourth-round pick pushed across the goal line for a two-yard touchdown, which marked the first of his professional career.
By the time Shipley stood up, Barkley rushed the field to celebrate with him.
In an interview after the game, Barkley gave Shipley a shoutout and said “Will stepped up big for us.”
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. will also made his Super Bowl debut. Trotter played in all 17 games this season. He also registered two tackles against the Commanders to help the Eagles defense minimize the damage caused by Rookie of the Year candidate Jayden Daniels.
Trotter has had 25 tackles in the playoffs to help propel the Eagles to the big game in New Orleans. Trotter was a fifth-round selection with a pick acquired from the Buffalo Bills. He is also a big contributor on special teams as he was invoved in 66 percent of the snaps.
For the Chiefs, veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will make his Kansas City Super Bowl debut. After being acquired by trade before the deadline from the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins has provided much needed depth at the injury-riddled wide receiver position for the Chiefs.
With Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown missing time this season, Hopkins provided veteran leadership to rookie Xavier Worthy and also gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes a proven target.
The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 9 in New Orleans and will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.