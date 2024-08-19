Two Former Tigers Show Out in Week Two of NFL Preseason
In the recent past, Dabo Swinney's Tigers have been a factory taking in top talent and churning out difference-makers at the pro level. The previous 2024 NFL Draft saw six Tigers drafted and many others getting shots as UDFAs across the league. With the NFL preseason and camp in full swing, Two Tigers specifically have been turning heads at the pro level, vying for playing time once week one rolls around.
Will Shipley
Howie Roseman, who became the Eagles GM in 2010 and has been lauded for his success in the draft, may have found another later-round gem in former Clemson RB Will Shipley. Shipley was ultra-productive at Clemson, never finishing a season averaging below five yards per carry while still maintaining a heavy load. While not possessing elite physical traits, Shipley possesses elite vision and the ability to squeeze out extra yards when there is seemingly nothing.
These traits were fully displayed in the Eagles' Second Preseason Game against the Patriots. While Shipley's stats won't jump off the page, he was an incredibly effective pass catcher, being able to navigate through the defense with his vision, leading to big gains. With Shipley vying for the RB2 role, his big play ability makes him an asset alongside bruiser Saquon Barkley. While day 3 picks are far from a sure thing, I can see Shipley taking a Darren Sproles-like role in the Eagles' offense and being a good player for them for a long time.
Ruke Orhorhoro
One of Clemson's top offerings in last year's draft was defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who the Atlanta Falcons selected 35th overall. Orhorhoro at Clemson was everywhere, consistently blowing up plays in the backfield or pressuring the quarterback, collecting eight tackles for a loss of five sacks, 26 pressures, and 17 hurries. This production, as well as Orhorhoro’s unique build and speed from the interior, made him a top prospect in the 2024 draft.
In Atlanta’s second preseason game in Baltimore, Orhorhoro looked sharp, tallying a sack and overall causing fits for the Ravens offensive line. On his sack, Orhorhoro displayed solid speed moves to get past the left guard and closed in on QB Josh Johnson with elite speed for the sack. While the Falcons have plenty of incumbent talent on the D-line, I could see Orhorohoro being utilized for his twitchiness off the line in blitz packages, effectively blowing up runs or getting after the quarterback.