Buffs in the NBA: Derrick White wins NBA Championship with Boston Celtics
Derrick White added another accolade to his impressive resume on Monday night. The Colorado native helped the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Game 5 of the NBA Finals, securing the eighteenth title in franchise history.
White becomes the fourth CU alum and first in 20 years to win a title. Chauncey Billups led the Detroit Pistons past the Los Angeles Lakers and was named Finals MVP in 2004.
White was regular starter for the Celtics, earning NBA All-Defensive honors for a second straight year. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and a steal in 91 games this season.
As for the hustle, White has that too. What won't show up on a box score is the blood he lost from his face after being smashed into the floor which resulting in a chipped tooth on Monday night.
White’s summer plans might need to be put on hold. It was reported that he's still being considered for a spot with Team USA for the Paris Olympics. If that were to happen, he would be one of two former CU players to suit up on the international stage.
Boston grabs their first NBA title since 2008. They passed the Lakers for most all-time with 18 championships in six of the past eight decades.